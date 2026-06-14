Caitlin Clark Calls Out Referee by Name After Fever Win Over Sun

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever captured their third straight win in besting a struggling Connecticut Sun team to move to 4-1 in Commissioner's Cup play.

The Fever managed to pull away late thanks in part to a spark provided off the bench by Sophie Cunningham, after the team had blown a double-digit lead for the fourth consecutive contest.

But the end result wasn't the only notable part of the game. Caitlin Clark was hit with a technical foul with 22 seconds left in regulation, further emphasizing growing frustrations over perceived inconsistencies in officiating.

"I deserved it, but it was worth it," Clark said.

Clark has received a technical foul in two consecutive games, bringing her current total to four on the season, putting her at the halfway point of the WNBA's automatic suspension limit, which is reached once a player receives eight technicals.

As it pertains to the calls made, Clark expressed frustration afterward, particularly regarding a delay of game technical the Fever received for a kick she made on the ball on a play late.

"The delay of game made no sense. It felt like (referee) Tyler {Mirkovich} wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous. So, you can ask Tyler, I don't agree with that," Clark stated.

Caitlin Clark on her tech: “I deserved it, but it was worth it.”



Adds: “The delay of game made no sense. It felt like Tyler (Mirkovich) wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/sbDvmiCDhr — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 14, 2026

The play in question saw Clark kick (or possibly attempt to stop the ball) with her foot. She quickly chased after it and gave it back to the official, as her intent was obviously not to delay play.

Following the Fever's last win against the Chicago Sky, where Clark received a technical in the third quarter, she shared the strategy behind why she wanted to get the tech by saying that she "got to the free throw line more" afterward.

So her animated approach to the officials does have a purpose behind it.

Caitlin Clark Continues to Lead the Way for the Fever

Clark once again proved to be the engine behind the Fever offense, putting up 25 points, five assists and three rebounds in their win over the Sun. She was an impressive 10-for-17 from the field and shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc, including a critical three-pointer that extended the Fever's lead to 72-65 with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Clark has tallied 57 points over the last two games.

Caitlin Clark has put up back-to-back 25-point games for the first time since her rookie season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oNakeU6XMM — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 14, 2026

But even if she should be happy with her recent performances, she clearly feels the officiating could still stand to improve—as she proved by calling one referee out by name.