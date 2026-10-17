Caitlin Clark's 'Very Involved' Fever Recruiting Plans Could Give Major Advantage

Caitlin Clark spoke about her role in helping recruits free agency to the Indiana Fever during her end-of-season exit interview last week.

Clark mentioned her willingness to help recruit free agents and show them around Indianapolis when they visit. She then said, "It was interesting because, [after] my first year, we had some of those [recruiting visits]. And then after last year, with the CBA, there was nobody [that] really took visits to figure out where they wanted to go.

"So, there wasn't a whole lot of recruiting of free agents, other than texting and calling. So, I think this offseason will be a little bit different, and I'll be very involved in that," Clark added.

Chloe Peterson of IndyStar mentioned in a recent article that Clark is also willing to host free agents. She didn't specify what exactly this meant, and it doesn't mean that Clark is literally going to be hosting players in her home.

But the important point is that she is going to be active in the free agency process this offseason, which should include in-person time spent with potential players.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts on the bench during the first half against the Dallas Wings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caitlin Clark Being Active in Free Agency Recruiting Should Benefit Fever

Her doing so should be a huge benefit for the Fever for multiple reasons. For one. Clark appears to be a hospitable person and surely gets superstar treatment around Indianapolis. Players seeing Clark get this treatment could show them what life might look like for them in the city and should serve as a positive recruiting tactic.

But more importantly than that is this in-person hosting time will allow the free agent and Clark to gauge whether they will have good chemistry, both on and off the court. A player needs to know if they're going to succeed with Clark, given how much gravity she demands and the microscope that comes with it.

Free agents should get a sense for that when visiting with Clark, which can give them a stronger indication of whether this environment will suit them as opposed to just meeting Clark via phone call or exchanging text messages.

The Fever's top priority is bringing Kelsey Mitchell back in free agency. And Mitchell already knows what life on the Fever in Indianapolis is like.

But the team will need to add other pieces this offseason, regardless of whether Mitchell returns. Clark having a hand in that process could be the key to adding players who can produce a better result than the Fever had in 2026.