Who Will Be a Free Agent for the Indiana Fever This Offseason?
The Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. And while the loss is still fresh, a long offseason has officially started.
Of course, every team faces decisions in regard to leadership and roster construction between campaigns, and those may be more plentiful for the Fever.
Head coach Stephanie White's job status will certainly come into question given the team did not meet expectations and after a season where she was often under the microscope.
And then there are the obvious roster decisions to be made based on contracts, with some of the biggest name players on the Fever heading into free agency.
Here's who will be an unrestricted free agent for the Fever:
Kelsey Mitchell
Kelsey Mitchell had a terrific season for Indiana, even finding herself in the MVP conversation alongside backcourt mate Caitlin Clark. Mitchell did struggle in the Fever's first round elimination at the hands of the Aces however, shooting just 18-of-55 from the floor in the series.
Mitchell played this season on a one-year supermax contract, but the Fever are not able to core her again. That means she will be free to leave and join any team in free agency. Indiana also faces a tight salary cap situation given Aliyah Boston's max deal and with Clark eligible to restructure to a max as well, if she so chooses. So, it would make sense for the franchise to evaluate all options and there is a salary cap case to be made for using that space for defense and depth.
But Mitchell's scoring ability is not easy to replace. And it's worth noting she did speak about how the lessons of the loss could be applied for the team next season in the postgame press conference.
Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham also played this season under a one-year deal.
Cunningham is one of the league's most popular players, but is a role player and not a star. She is an elite three-point threat but struggled defensively this year and Indiana's numbers were better with her off the floor than on it. Though to be fair, she played with the bench unit so a good portion of her minutes were with some other reserves.
The fiery wing also brings a lot of off-court attention that is out of proportion with her production, which might be taken into consideration with any decision. She certainly plays hard and there's a case to retain her on a team-friendly contract, but her status is up in the air as of now.
Myisha Hines-Allen
Myisha Hines-Allen made some key contributions for the Fever this season, including a 12-point, 12-rebound performance in the Game 3 loss to the Aces.
Her toughness, experience, and strength on the interior were valuable. But she is later in her career and the rest of the roster construction decisions may make her stay in Indiana a short one. Hines-Allen did play on just above a veteran minimum contract so there is also a chance she returns at around that number given the Fever will need lower-salaried players around their stars.
Tyasha Harris
Tyasha Harris was a key member of the Fever rotation but suffered a broken fibula right before the playoffs started.
Her health will of course need to be taken into consideration, and many of Indiana's fringe roster moves will likely be made with minimum contracts, so her price tier will matter as well.
The Rest
Only Clark, Boston, Lexie Hull, and Monique Billings have guaranteed deals for next season. Clark and Boston coming back is a no-brainer, while it would require a trade for the team to move on from Hull or Billings.
The rest of the roster is a work in progress. It seems obvious the team will retain Makayla Timpson, who moved into the starting lineup later in the year. The same goes for rookie Raven Johnson, who made valuable playoff contributions.
But the remainder of the team and the rotation in 2027 could look very different when the Fever return to action.
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Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!Follow robinlundberg