Who Will Be a Free Agent for the Indiana Fever This Offseason?

The Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night. And while the loss is still fresh, a long offseason has officially started.

Of course, every team faces decisions in regard to leadership and roster construction between campaigns, and those may be more plentiful for the Fever.

Head coach Stephanie White's job status will certainly come into question given the team did not meet expectations and after a season where she was often under the microscope.

And then there are the obvious roster decisions to be made based on contracts, with some of the biggest name players on the Fever heading into free agency.

Here's who will be an unrestricted free agent for the Fever:

Kelsey Mitchell

Sep 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during game two of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelsey Mitchell had a terrific season for Indiana, even finding herself in the MVP conversation alongside backcourt mate Caitlin Clark. Mitchell did struggle in the Fever's first round elimination at the hands of the Aces however, shooting just 18-of-55 from the floor in the series.

Mitchell played this season on a one-year supermax contract, but the Fever are not able to core her again. That means she will be free to leave and join any team in free agency. Indiana also faces a tight salary cap situation given Aliyah Boston's max deal and with Clark eligible to restructure to a max as well, if she so chooses. So, it would make sense for the franchise to evaluate all options and there is a salary cap case to be made for using that space for defense and depth.

But Mitchell's scoring ability is not easy to replace. And it's worth noting she did speak about how the lessons of the loss could be applied for the team next season in the postgame press conference.

Sophie Cunningham

Oct 1, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham also played this season under a one-year deal.

Cunningham is one of the league's most popular players, but is a role player and not a star. She is an elite three-point threat but struggled defensively this year and Indiana's numbers were better with her off the floor than on it. Though to be fair, she played with the bench unit so a good portion of her minutes were with some other reserves.

The fiery wing also brings a lot of off-court attention that is out of proportion with her production, which might be taken into consideration with any decision. She certainly plays hard and there's a case to retain her on a team-friendly contract, but her status is up in the air as of now.

Myisha Hines-Allen

Oct 1, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) dribbles the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Myisha Hines-Allen made some key contributions for the Fever this season, including a 12-point, 12-rebound performance in the Game 3 loss to the Aces.

Her toughness, experience, and strength on the interior were valuable. But she is later in her career and the rest of the roster construction decisions may make her stay in Indiana a short one. Hines-Allen did play on just above a veteran minimum contract so there is also a chance she returns at around that number given the Fever will need lower-salaried players around their stars.

Tyasha Harris

Aug 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) drives to the basket ahead of Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyasha Harris was a key member of the Fever rotation but suffered a broken fibula right before the playoffs started.

Her health will of course need to be taken into consideration, and many of Indiana's fringe roster moves will likely be made with minimum contracts, so her price tier will matter as well.

The Rest

Only Clark, Boston, Lexie Hull, and Monique Billings have guaranteed deals for next season. Clark and Boston coming back is a no-brainer, while it would require a trade for the team to move on from Hull or Billings.

The rest of the roster is a work in progress. It seems obvious the team will retain Makayla Timpson, who moved into the starting lineup later in the year. The same goes for rookie Raven Johnson, who made valuable playoff contributions.

But the remainder of the team and the rotation in 2027 could look very different when the Fever return to action.