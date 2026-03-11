3 Takeaways from Caitlin Clark's Return to Court With Team USA

After a long absence following an injury-riddled 2025 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark finally made her return to the court, making her debut with the senior national team for USA Basketball as part of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Clark took part in camp back in December and was selected to represent the USA in the tournament (the U.S. has already qualified) before the actual World Cup in September. She saw game action for the first time in 8 months Wednesday and here are some of the key takeaways.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up on July 15, 2025. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Clark Comes Off Bench in Senior Team Debut

Being new to the team, Clark will have to earn her starting spot. However, she checked in early in the contest and was paired in the backcourt with Kelsey Plum. Plum and Clark have developed a camaraderie during their time together with Team USA so far, but Clark looked comfortable next to everyone she shared the floor with, including her minutes alongside fellow young stars Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese in the second half.

Caitlin Clark checks in for the first time 🇺🇸🥹🤩‼️ pic.twitter.com/OS6PR0zpf9 — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) March 11, 2026

Clark Puts on a Dime Display for Team USA

While Clark's scoring made her a household name, it is her playmaking that truly separates her. That passing prowess was put on display immediately, as Clark had 3 assists on her first 3 touches in the game. Clark continued to carve up Senegal in the blowout win, with her ability to push the pace and find open teammates perhaps serving as the standout aspect of the entire contest. She finished with 12 assists, many of the dazzling variety.

CAITLIN IS PG1 SHE COMES IN AND IMMEDIATELY GETS 3 ASSISTS pic.twitter.com/QwSuCDP5wG — correlation (@nosyone4) March 11, 2026

Clark Hits First Three (and Shot) Since July

Clark struggled with her shot during her sophomore professional season due to a myriad of injuries, but her stroke looked back in her return to the court. She got her first shot (a three) to rattle in and followed that up with another of her trademark deep treys that was all net. Clark's form appeared strong and she was not hesitant to let the rock fly, a good indicator that she is truly all the way back to 100%. Her 17 points (4-5 3FG) were good for a double-double.

There's a certain level of excitement that Clark brings every time she suits up—hence why she is the biggest star in the sport and spearheaded the explosion in popularity of the women's game.

But it had been quite a while since fans have gotten a chance to watch her, and Clark even noted the butterflies she was likely to feel before suiting up in her new No. 12 for Team USA. There was no rust evident however, as Clark looked the part of best point guard in the world as soon as she checked in.

It's safe to say Clark's long awaited return to the court was a success—and hopefully a sign of things to come.