Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Nerves Ahead of USA FIBA World Cup Return

Indiana Fever fans are now just a few days away from getting to watch star guard Caitlin Clark competing on the court again, as she's a part of the Team USA roster for the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament that's taking place from March 11-17 in Puerto Rico.

Clark was supposed to be playing alongside her Fever teammate Aliyah Boston, but Boston now has to miss the tournament because of an injury she suffered during Unrivaled.

But the fact that Clark is back in action still has her fan base thrilled, and has sparked a ton of interest about how she'll look on the court and how she'll feel upon participating in a competitive game for the first time since last July.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) speaks | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Caitlin Clark Makes Honest Admission Before Returning To Court

Clark spoke with the media upon arriving at the Team USA camp before the tournament began on March 7 and spoke about her mental and physical state.

“It has definitely been a while since I played a game. And obviously, I played in the camp we had in December, and [am] doing everything I can to simulate as much live play in training, and in pickup, and things like that. But nothing will quite emulate this type of environment," Clark said, per an X post from Andrew Chernoff of WISH-TV.

"I think it will probably take me a second to knock a little bit of the rust off. I'll probably be a little bit nervous, which I don't usually don't get nervous. But that probably just will come from that I haven't really played basketball in a while. So I'm sure after the first minute of running around on the court, I'll be just fine," Clark continued.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"But more than anything, I'm just really excited. I know how much work and how much time I put it in to make sure my body's as healthy as it can be. And to get back, not only to a point where I feel like I'm myself, but I feel like I'm even better than where I was at the beginning of last season.

"I started off the season really well before I was hurt, and tried to play through being hurt. So more than anything, I’m just excited to be out there, be surrounded by a lot of really good players, and doing whatever I can to help us win," Clark concluded.

Caitlin Clark is looking forward to playing in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament next week. @WISHNews8 pic.twitter.com/RpODJztY9p — Andrew Chernoff - WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) March 7, 2026

All eyes will be on Clark over the next week.