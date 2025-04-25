Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery Mark Two Years Together: 'My Favorite Person'
While Caitlin Clark is gearing up for the start of the 2025 WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, she recently took a moment to celebrate a more personal milestone—her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery.
Clark marked the occasion by taking to Instagram posting a couple of sweet moments the two shared the past year captioning it with, “Another year with my favorite person :) I”m so thankful for you 🖤🖤,” which melted hearts across the internet.
Teammate and fellow Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull jumped into the comments to wish her congrats, fresh off her own engagement saying, “Favs 💞,” while fans flooded Clarks comments and some took to their own preferred social media platforms with well wishes. “A moment of silence for that CC and Connor post 😭♥️,” one fan said on X.
Clark and McCaffery first met as Iowa Hawkeyes, playing for the women’s and men’s basketball teams, and went public with their relationship in 2023. Since then, Connor (now an assistant coach for Butler University’s men’s team) has been a steady presence in Clark’s life, often seen sharing laughs with her at various courtside games in the WNBA offseason.
There’s a mutual respect that makes their relationship so sweet. Clark has supported McCaffery’s coaching path, showing up to several Butler games amidst her whirlwind offseason and McCaffery has been right by her side throughout her historic college career and now into her WNBA journey.
With preseason just around the corner and training camp already underway, Clark is entering a new chapter both personally and professionally, and fans are here for it. It’s kind of like a real life Love and Basketball, only with a little less of the drama.