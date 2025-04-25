Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery Mark Two Years Together: 'My Favorite Person'

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's touching Instagram post to boyfriend Connor McCaffery has fans swooning.

Rosalina Lee

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Caitlin Clark is gearing up for the start of the 2025 WNBA season with the Indiana Fever, she recently took a moment to celebrate a more personal milestone—her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

Clark marked the occasion by taking to Instagram posting a couple of sweet moments the two shared the past year captioning it with, “Another year with my favorite person :) I”m so thankful for you 🖤🖤,” which melted hearts across the internet. 

Teammate and fellow Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull jumped into the comments to wish her congrats, fresh off her own engagement saying, “Favs 💞,” while fans flooded Clarks comments and some took to their own preferred social media platforms with well wishes. “A moment of silence for that CC and Connor post 😭♥️,” one fan said on X.

Clark and McCaffery first met as Iowa Hawkeyes, playing for the women’s and men’s basketball teams, and went public with their relationship in 2023. Since then, Connor (now an assistant coach for Butler University’s men’s team) has been a steady presence in Clark’s life, often seen sharing laughs with her at various courtside games in the WNBA offseason.

There’s a mutual respect that makes their relationship so sweet. Clark has supported McCaffery’s coaching path, showing up to several Butler games amidst her whirlwind offseason and McCaffery has been right by her side throughout her historic college career and now into her WNBA journey.

With preseason just around the corner and training camp already underway, Clark is entering a new chapter both personally and professionally, and fans are here for it. It’s kind of like a real life Love and Basketball, only with a little less of the drama.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/Caitlin Clark