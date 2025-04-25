Lexie Hull's Nonchalant Elevator Engagement Flex Has Fever Fans Fawning
Indiana Fever wing player Lexie Hull announcing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Will Matthiessen on April 19 had the entire Fever fanbase (and its players) feeling great for her.
This was made extremely clear by an April 23 Instagram post from the Fever that showed Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston grabbing little gifts for Hull that said "Bride" and surprising her with them after the team's practice.
It's customary for the newly-engaged to show off their new rings at every possible opportunity. And Hull took advantage of such an opportunity in a hilarious way on Thursday.
The Fever's social media team seemingly instructed players to do a "nonchalant elevator challenge", which was essentially them holding and entering an elevator in a nonchalant manner.
Hull was the first person to do this challenge. And her means of being "nonchalant" included her strategically holding the elevator door with her left hand, showcasing her ring in all its glory.
Fever fans are finding this hilarious from Hull, with one fan taking a screenshot of Hull's hand and commenting, "I am deceased at Lexie 🤣".
Another fan added, "Lexie starting it off with the ring hand rock 💍 haha we all know who can’t be casual hahaha".
"the zoom in on the ring has me crying," wrote a third.
Hull has already received two rings this year; one through her engagement and another by playing for Rose BC, who won Unrivaled's inaugural season. Time will tell whether she can secure a third ring with the Indiana Fever later this year.