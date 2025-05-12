Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark Coincidence? Pacers Thrive With Fever Star in Building for NBA Playoffs

The Indiana Pacers have a stellar record with Fever star Caitlin Clark in the building during the NBA Playoffs.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) warms up before an Indiana Fever game against the Brazil National Team May 4, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has become a familiar face at Indiana Pacers playoff games, and fans are noticing a pattern: the Pacers have won every game she's attended during the postseason, bringing her overall in building postseason record to 6–0.​

Clark has been a regular in the stands throughout the Pacers' playoff run, including their recent dominant victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. And after she was shown on the Jumbotron in the arena, the Pacers heated up and went on an extended run against the Cavs.

The success of the Pacers in games attended by Clark has led fans to coin the term "Caitvoodoo," attributing a touch of magic to her presence. While the Pacers on-court performance is obviously the primary driver of their success, Clark's support has become a beloved subplot in Indiana’s basketball narrative, with fans adding to the story.

One user on X noted, “The Indiana Pacers are undefeated in the playoffs when The Needle is in attendance,” referring to Clark. Another joked, “The Caitvoodoo Pacers are the best NBA team of all time.”

As the Fever prepare for their season opener on May 17, the camaraderie between the two Indiana teams is evident. Clark's presence at Pacers games not only shows her passion for the game but also highlights the strong bond between the state's basketball franchises.

Whether it's superstition or just a fun coincidence, fans are hopeful that the "Caitvoodoo" continues to bring in some good luck as the Pacers advance in the NBA Playoffs.​

