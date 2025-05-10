Caitlin Clark Displays Strength Increase During Fever Preseason Game vs Dream
Much has been made about the muscle Caitlin Clark put on during the WNBA offseason. But before and after photos are one thing, while the practical application of said strength increase is another.
However, it appears that Clark's added mass could pay massive dividends for the team in the 2025 season.
This was apparent during the team's 81-76 preseason win over the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. There was nothing particularly different about the way Clark played, but the ease with which she executed some of her trademark moves stood out.
It seems Clark may have even increased her three-point range, because the effortless nature of her logo bombs was on display vs the Dream. Clark was on balance for her deep attempts, and each looked routine despite coming from well beyond the arc.
This strong showing also came through with Clark's drives and noted ability to drop dimes. The Fever star already shot a better percentage on layups than any guard in the league as a rookie, yet she certainly looked stronger than ever taking it to the basket against Atlanta. And though her vision has always been a strong suit, the sauce and distance she put on her passes from the perimeter was noteworthy as well.
Fever coach Stephanie White had previously pointed out how Clark's strength increase was one of the biggest reasons to believe the team's superstar could improve upon her first season in the WNBA. And seeing her showcase it on the court makes it hard to argue with White's assertion.
While this all came in exhibition action, there's no reason to believe Clark won't be able to flex similarly on foes once the games matter. Because the work she did in the gym over the long offseason seems to have paid off. Much to the chagrin of the Fever's future opponents.