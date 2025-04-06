Caitlin Clark Addresses Eye-Catching Change in Physical Appearance
During a February 18 podcast episode with Richard Deitsch, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White discussed the work star player Caitlin Clark put in during this past WNBA offseason by saying, "She is stronger, first and foremost. She figured out right away that I need to get stronger... She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things."
The work Clark has been putting in in the weight room this offseason was made apparent when she was cheering on her alma mater Iowa Hawkeyes during their Big Ten Conference Tournament game against Ohio State on March 7.
Photographer Bri Lewerke posted a photo on X of Clark during the game with the caption, "Well someone’s been in the weight room 👀😮💨 @CaitlinClark22".
The post went supremely viral, already amassing over 3.2 million views. Fans couldn't help but notice how Clark's arms looked in the photo.
Clark is a special guest on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show during the NCAA championship game against UConn and South Carolina. And at one point, the star guard addressed this viral photo.
"It was the camera angle!" Clark said. "AI is getting out of control, c'mon."
She then added of this offseason, "I'm trying to get stronger, like a lot of time in the weight room. It's something I kind of enjoy, so it's pretty easy for me to spend time in there and really work on that part of my game."
Clark then added that adding a floater and being better at finishing through contact is something else she has been working on.
Fever fans can't wait to see how Clark turns this offseason work into success on the court this coming season.