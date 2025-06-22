Caitlin Clark Earns Criticism for Fever Not Coming Up Aces

Caitlin Clark deserves the criticism she will get for the Indiana Fever's 89-81 loss against the Las Vegas Aces Sunday. She earned it with her play down the stretch.

Superstars are often under the magnifying glass, receiving scrutiny beyond what is deserved at times. However, in this particular instance, it was back-to-back inexplicable turnovers from Clark in the fourth quarter that served as the most decisive plays in the game.

The first came when Aces guard Chelsea Gray picked Clark's pockets while she was dribbling down the court, which led to two points on the ensuing possession. Clark then received the inbound and looked to hesitate while passing the ball to Aliyah Boston, causing the ball to slip out of her hands right to an Aces player.

Caitlin Clark vs the Aces:



19 points (1/10 from 3)

11 assists (8 TO)

3 rebounds



Fever drop 2 straight

Sophomore Slump? pic.twitter.com/rjoHYkfSAq — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 22, 2025

That sequence allowed the Aces to get some breathing room from what was a 69-69 tie before Clark's sloppy plays led to consecutive scores and a 75-69 Aces advantage. The lapse punctuated another contest that saw Clark struggle from the field as well.

The Fever star was just 1-10 from beyond the arc, putting her at 1-17 from three in the team's two straight losses to the Aces and Connecticut Sun. Still, the Fever were able to get out to an early lead behind Clark's playmaking.

But once that aspect slowed down, so did the Fever. And Clark finished the game with 8 turnovers, which overshadowed her 10 assists, considering the critical juncture in which several occurred.

Clark serves as the catalyst for the team, as perhaps no player in basketball is relied upon for more individual production than she is. Still, as the saying goes, with great power comes great responsibility. And Clark's Indiana teammates did enough to put her in a position to bring home the victory in Vegas.

Caitlin Clark's reaction to Aaliyah Nye dropping another three. pic.twitter.com/8N21URKy5D — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) June 22, 2025

Alas, she came up short, and was as responsible for the loss as anyone.

Surely, the team will pick her up and put it on the group. This wouldn't be totally incorrect, of course. However, the Fever are going to need Clark to bounce back, and get her swagger and step-back back fast.

Recommended Reading: