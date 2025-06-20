Caitlin Clark's Demeanor After Loss to Valkyries Has Fever Fans At Odds

The Indiana Fever suffered an 88-77 defeat to the Golden State Valkyries on June 19, thus bringing their record to 6-6 on the year.

It wasn't a great performance from star guard Caitlin Clark, as she finished the defeat with 11 points (on 3 of 14 shooting, including 0-7 from three-point range) while also adding 9 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds. She also produced 6 turnovers.

While Clark wasn't part of the Fever's postgame press conference, she did briefly speak with reporter Ben Ross about the atmosphere in Golden State's Chase Center.

"I thought it was great. The crowd was into it, they were loud. Yeah, you've got to give them a lot of credit, a really fun place to play. So I'll certainly look forward to coming back as well," a seemingly upbeat Clark said with a smile, per an X post from Ross.

Clark's demeanor in this short video is proving polarizing for Fever fans. Some don't appear to like how content she is after a tough performance and a loss.

"what are you smiling about, caitlin?" one fan wrote.

Another added, "Lips upturned after that disaster class from her specifically? Sheesh 🤨".

Other fans are finding Clark's seemingly carefree demeanor to be funny.

"dude she dgaf about the stinker game im crying shes just happy to be here," one fan wrote.

Another said, "Girl is unfazed 😭".

The bottom line is that all athletes need to be able to put their poor performances in the rearview as quickly as possible so that they're ready for the next game, and this is clearly what Clark is doing.

