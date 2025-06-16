Caitlin Clark Is Putting Up Never Seen Before Numbers for Fever

Caitlin Clark has only appeared in five of the Indiana Fever's 10 games in 2025, sidelined over two weeks with a left quad injury. Still, that hasn't stopped her from etching her name on some new WNBA records.

Clark made her triumphant return at home on Saturday, exploding for 32 points and a career-high 7 three-pointers in a win against the undefeated New York Liberty.

In a game that featured no shortage of entertainment, Clark dazzled and amazed, high-marked by a memorable sequence where the 23-year-old drilled three consecutive three-pointers in the span of 38 seconds.

In reference to Clark's barrage from distance, ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo remarked that she had "never seen that in a WNBA game."

Caitlin Clark is 1 of 1 😤 pic.twitter.com/jNLS8A7frM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 16, 2025

Turns out, none of us had.

Clark made a trio of three-pointers from over 30 feet away, the most by any player in a single game, as Seerat Sohi astutely noted in her latest piece for The Ringer.

"most ever by a single player in a single game" damn CC I see you pic.twitter.com/QJWA3eHuJ7 — lo (@caitscroptop) June 16, 2025

That's far from the only record Clark has staked claim to in the early going.

Thanks to a red-hot start and buoyed by a 32-point, 8-rebound, and 9-assist day on Saturday, Clark is the first player in WNBA history to tally more than 100 points, 30 rebounds, and 30 assists in her first five games of the season.

“1st WNBA player in history to tally 100+ PTS, 30+ AST, and 30+ REB in her first 5 games of the season” pic.twitter.com/qD9aoMAuSm — cc akgae (@clrkszn) June 16, 2025

Clark leads the entire league in assists per game (9.2) after setting a new WNBA single-season record with 337 in her rookie year.

She currently does not qualify in the points or rebounds categories due to her quad injury, but would rank second in PPG (21.6) and 18th in REB (6.4).

Caitlin Clark leads all guards this season in:



• PPG

• RPG

• APG

• BPG

• FGM/G

• 3PM/G

• Double-Doubles

• Triple-Doubles pic.twitter.com/oNp3AXPfdn — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) June 15, 2025

Clark's 32-point effort, the fifth game of her young career with at least 30 points, also put her on another impressive short list. She's now one of just two players in WNBA history to have multiple games with more than 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists through her first two seasons, joining 2008 No. 1 overall pick Candace Parker.

No one else in WNBA history has ever recorded more than one 30/5/5 game through the entirety of their first two seasons.

This last nugget may not be a new record, but it's stunning all the same.

Saturday's wild three-point display continued a mind-boggling trend in which Clark's efficiency actually improves the further away she gets from the basket.

Clark is currently shooting 37.8% on shots 25+ feet away, and a ridiculous 45.5% on 11 shots from 30+ feet.

And this is where the bulk of her shots are coming from. The three-point line is 22 feet away. Yet, of her 49 three-pointers attempted, only four have come from within 25 feet.

So Lobo is in fact correct. Clark is doing things we've never seen before.

