Rebecca Lobo Makes Strong Claim About Caitlin Clark's Fever Performance vs Liberty

The eyes of the women's basketball world were on the Indiana Fever's June 14 game against the New York Liberty because it marked the first time that star guard Caitlin Clark was back on the court after missing the last five games with a left quad strain.

And Clark didn't disappoint, as she dropped 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting from the field (including 7 of 15 from three-point range) to go along with 9 assists and 8 rebounds in 31 minutes played. As if the 23-year-old needed to remind fans why they fell in love with her in the first place, a 38-second stretch where she drained three consecutive three-pointers at the end of the first quarter made for an unforgettable performance that made fans fawn over No. 22 all over again.

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo summed this performance up nicely during a June 15 appearance on SportsCenter.

"What stood out to me most is that Caitlin Clark, even being out for those three weeks, did something on the basketball court that I've never seen a player do in the WNBA," Lobo said, per an X post from @caitscroptop.

"That was that... 38-second stretch where she came down and hit not just three threes, but three bomb threes. And she did it in a first quarter where the New York Liberty had an 11-point lead, and Indiana needed her to come out and do that to kind of get back into the game," Lobo added. "Her passing was on point, her scoring."

She later said, "[Clark] had no rust, had a performance like that, and you could see the joy on her face, especially in that interaction you saw with Breanna Stewart about how happy she was to be back on the floor."

Rebecca Lobo on Caitlin Clark's performance against the New York Liberty:



"[Caitlin Clark] did something on the basketball court that I've never seen a player do in the WNBA." pic.twitter.com/0tH8QZYceY — lo (@caitscroptop) June 15, 2025

Lobo claiming that she had never before seen a WNBA player do what Clark did is impressive praise. And Clark wasn't the only one who was happy about her getting back to hooping.

