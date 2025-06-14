Caitlin Clark's 9-Word Message After Fever Win Over Liberty Speaks Volumes

Caitlin Clark stepped back on the floor and everything changed. That goes for the WNBA as a whole, considering the excitement the transcendent superstar brings with her. It also goes for the opponent on the other side of the court, in this case, the New York Liberty. And it certainly goes for the Indiana Fever, who looked like an entirely new squad with Clark back in uniform.

Clark lit it up in her return from injury, even electrifying viewers with a stretch that saw her nail three logo bombs in a span of 38 seconds. Her performance was enough to leave Liberty star Breanna Stewart laughing, and for the Fever to hand New York their first loss of the season.

Now You Know, Caitlin Clark is back. pic.twitter.com/pyJUe5PPeT — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 14, 2025

Clark finished the contest with 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in the Fever's 102-88 victory. But it wasn't just about her statistics, as the entire team looked energized by her presence. Aliyah Boston grabbed massive rebounds, Lexie Hull was everywhere, and Kelsey Mitchell came up clutch. That as the Fever ran the floor and shot nearly 50% from beyond the arc while firing up 35 attempts.

After the win, Clark summed up the performance succinctly in her walk-off interview with ESPN. Clark said she felt good after the victory, noted that there is still room for improvement with Indiana, but also stated what most Fever fans were feeling afterwards in nine words: "That's how the Fever are supposed to play basketball."

"Uptempo, unselfish, working for your teammates. So really proud of our group," she added.

"I'm really proud of our group. ... This is a good one for us."



Caitlin Clark after leading the Fever to a win against the defending champs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5PM7S7GA9f — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2025

Clark's sentiment is surely shared by nearly every spectator, as the Fever star once again left fans in awe. And also anticipating more of the Fever basketball she mentioned, of course, with No. 22 now back at the helm.

"That's how the Fever are supposed to play basketball..." 🔥



Caitlin Clark chimes in on her impressive comeback performance (32 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 AST) and @IndianaFever victory!



WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/RlmBfZMcWM — WNBA (@WNBA) June 14, 2025

