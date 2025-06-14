Breanna Stewart Could Only Laugh Amid Caitlin Clark's Career Best Half

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty just produced what might have been the best half of basketball throughout the 2025 WNBA regular season to this point.

The Fever lead the Liberty by a score of 53-50 at halftime. And while both teams are firing on all cylinders, there's no doubt that star guard Caitlin Clark has stolen the show.

Clark currently has 25 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field (including 6 of 9 from three-point range) to go along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Three of her six three-pointers came within 38 seconds at the end of the first quarter.

And Clark kept her hot shooting going in the second quarter, including one logo three pointer over WNBA legend Breanna Stewart. After the shot went through the basket, all Stewart could do is turn around and laugh. Her and Clark then shared an awesome moment together as Clark acknowledged that what she just did was even insane by her standards.

While a common narrative in the WNBA has been players being resentful or jealous of Clark, Stewart (along with all of the Liberty's other star players) have been nothing but welcoming and accepting of the Fever superstar since she entered the league last year.

As a result of this insane scoring spree through the game's first two quarters, Clark just produced the best half she has ever produced in her WNBA career.

It will be fascinating to see whether Clark can keep this scoring going in the second half. She's only three three's away from tying the WNBA record for most three-pointers in a game.

