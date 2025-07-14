Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark's Favorite Touchdown Assist Highlights Fever Win Over Wings

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark revealed her favorite type of assist, which just so happened to be on display during the win over the Dallas Wings.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps her hands in excitement Sunday, July 13, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps her hands in excitement Sunday, July 13, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Touchdown Fever!" That was the call from ESPN on ABC play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco as Caitlin Clark delivered a delicious dime over the outstretched arms of a Dallas Wings defender. Said pass landing perfectly in the arms of Sophie Cunningham, who converted on what was one of many such highlights in Indiana's latest win.

Despite the focus on Clark's logo threes, it is really her penchant for playmaking that separates the Fever star from the pack. Which was on display repeatedly against Dallas, as Clark carved up the Wings with her passing to the tune of 13 assists in just 25 minutes of action.

But there is one particular type of assist that not only was all over Indiana's most recent victory, but happens to be Clark's favorite dime to dish—the full court outlet get ahead pass leading to a layup.

Not only did she deal those out aplenty in leading the Fever to 102 points scored vs the Wings, but a well-timed ad from State Farm confirmed her preference for that particular pass.

Spokesman Jake from State Farm shared the spot in an X post Monday, in what was perhaps not a coincidence timing wise.

In the commercial, Jake asks Clark, "What's your favorite type of assist?"

The Fever superstar responds, "I like a full court pass for layup."

"You get the stop on defense, you get the rebound, full court pass, layup, easy layup, the crowd goes wild. Go back on defense. Get another stop. Go down, get another assist. Get another basket. It's just what we do," Clark added.

It's certainly what Clark and the Fever did in the victory over the Wings, down to the defense. Clark herself had five steals in the contest, and it was her block on Dallas guard JJ Quinerly that led to the aforementioned pass to Cunningham.

Indiana fans are surely looking forward to Clark delivering more of her signature assist, and the Fever putting numerous touchdowns up on the scoreboard.

