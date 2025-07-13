Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White Echo Each Other on Fever Playmaking Display vs Wings

For the second game in a row, the Indiana Fever put on a clinic in moving the basketball.

After tallying a season-high 27 assists in Friday's 99-82 win over the Atlanta Dream, the Fever raised the bar one notch higher on Sunday, tying a franchise record with 30 assists in a single game, en route to a 102-83 win over the Dallas Wings.

30 assists ties a Fever franchise record for most dimes in a game https://t.co/LUKxgtVHLO — SuperSam (@SamTheManFrick) July 13, 2025

Buoyed by star guard Caitlin Clark, who set a season-high in assists with 13 of Indiana's 30, the Fever moved the ball ad nauseam, embracing a style of basketball that head coach Stephanie White has been urging her squad to play with.

"30 assists on 40 made shots is about as good as it's gonna get. That's really impressive and I think it just shows the selflessness of this group," Clark lauded postgame. "That's something that 'Steph' always preaches and something she always talks about -- how many of our field goals are assisted."

White might as well have been eavesdropping on Clark, because her postgame remarks struck a similar chord.

"I like the fact that we had a 75% assist rate. 30 assists on 40 made field goals is really good," noted White. "We got it moving. We were playing close to 'point-five' basketball in the second quarter."

"Point-five basketball" is a reference to White's preferred play style, in which players are encouraged to make decisions with the ball in roughly half a second, and it's been a major harping point this season. It was on full display as the Fever racked up 36 points in the second quarter, tied for the most points any WNBA team has scored in any quarter this season.

Today was exactly what @IndianaFever want offensively, with 30 assists. @CaitlinClark22 had 13 of them. As much as the logo 3 is her signature shot, the long pass in transition is Clark's signature assist. She's spectacular at finding teammates: vision & precision are so sharp. — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) July 13, 2025

"I think we were just kinda firing on all cylinders," Clark added. "Moving the ball well, getting to the next action, playing out of pick and roll well. Just really proud of this group, of how we share the ball, and it makes us really hard to guard."

In an unexpected turn of events, Clark's shooting struggles have been a catalyst for improved playmaking all across the board.

On Friday, 27 of Indiana's 35 made field goals against the Dream were assisted. As Clark and White both noted, it was 30-of-40 on Sunday. That's back-to-back games in which the Fever have scored 75% of their field goals via assists.

Clark is shooting 31% from the field (9-of-29) and 21.4% from distance (3-of-14) across those two games, but has more than made up for it with her playmaking. Already an elite facilitator, #22 has dialed it up to another level, combining for 22 assists and just 4 turnovers during that very same span.

Caitlin Clark’s last 2 games:



22 assists

4 turnovers



5.5:1 assist to turnover ratio. — Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) July 13, 2025

It's led to more balanced scoring across the board, and supporting pieces like Sophie Cunningham have benefited greatly.

Clark verbalized it relatively plainly. "When we have 5 people in double figures, I feel like we're gonna be pretty hard to beat."

While White was generally pleased with the performance, she stopped short of calling it a flawless effort, pointing to a second half in which the Fever were outscored by the Wings 41-38.

"That's our journey and that's where we've got to get to," White put forth. "We've gotta try to minimize the lulls where we start overdribbling, and get it moving to get it back."

Still, it's an improvement over the game-to-game inconsistency that has plagued Indiana for much of this season. Indiana's offense operated with ease for the majority of Sunday's contest and seems to be trending in the right direction with every game.

Keep in mind, this offense was held to just 61 points on Wednesday against the Golden State Valkryies. Two games later, that 19-point loss feels like a distant memory.

"For three games now with our whole roster and no real practice, I'm pleased with our progress," said White, punctuating her remarks with some positivity.

Above all else, it's refreshing to hear Clark and White on the same page when talking about the offense. It's been an adjustment for the Fever under their new head coach, particularly on the offensive end, and that hasn't always benefited Clark.

As Clark continues to battle through her shooting slump, that progress is something to be proud of.

