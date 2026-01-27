Caitlin Clark’s Lands New Role in Basketball During Indiana Fever Offseason

Caitlin Clark is surely eager to get back on the court and into WNBA action again. The Indiana Fever star's 2025 season ended in July due to injury and the 2026 campaign doesn't begin until May—that is if a new CBA is agreed upon before then.

But that long wait doesn't mean Clark has been away from the game. In fact, she notably suited up for USA Basketball training camp in December and has expressed her dedication for participating in all Team USA events, with the FIBA World Cup looming in September, and qualifers taking place in March (the U.S. has already made it but is expected to participate). So she has and will get needed reps before finally taking the floor again for the Fever.

In the meantime, she will be keeping busy in another role, one still involving basketball.

It was announced on Tuesday that Clark will join NBC Sports to serve as a special contributor for its new Basketball Night in America program.

Clark will make her debut as a TV analyst on February 1, preceding the Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, per a release from NBC.

PER RELEASE: Caitlin Clark will join NBC Sports as a special contributor for the newly-launched Basketball Night in America on Feb. 1, preceding the Lakers-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.



It will be CC’s first time in an analyst-type role on TV. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) January 27, 2026

She will return to the broadcast table on March 9, for a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Knicks.

Clark Joins Michael Jordan as Splashy Acquisition for NBC in NBA Coverage

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Caitlin Clark looks on from the sideline during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

NBC has made a splash since regaining NBA rights, with the network's contributions from Michael Jordan making headlines.

Despite his limited role thus far, simply having Jordan as a part of the coverage created a buzz, and NBC is surely hoping Clark's involvement will do the same.

Of course, Clark is expected to offer unique insights in assuming the analyst role for the first time and her basketball IQ cannot be questioned, so the transition should be a seamless one for the Fever's star point guard.

NBC will also have WNBA coverage for the upcoming 2026 season, so Clark will surely appear in more than just the games she is scheduled to provide commentary for. And ultimately, the real anticipation is around how she will look when back on the floor at 100% healthy in attempting to lead Indiana to a WNBA championship.

But until then, Clark and Fever fans will be tuned in to hear her perspective on the NBA once she starts her new role on TV.

