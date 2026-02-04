Caitlin Clark’s NBA on NBC Behind-the-Scenes Moment Says It All

The large audience that tuned in to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's NBA on NBC debut Sunday night may have been drawn in early prior to the game when Clark competed in a modified version of HORSE against former 20-year veteran Jamal Crawford. But her competitive personality didn't just come out in that moment, it was apparent behind-the-scenes as well.

During a February 2 episode of the Let Her Shoot podcast, co-host Sarah Chovnick shared what it was like filming the segment with Clark. Chovnick was the director of the pregame segment that featured Clark and Crawford, giving her an up close and personal perspective on what makes Clark tick.

That experience led to her confirming Fever fan theories about how the good-natured game went down.

"Caitlin won two out of three. It was funny, we were only supposed to do one," Chovnick shared.

"Caitlin lost the first one. And she was like, no, best of three, best of three...And I saw a tweet that said how much you want to bet Caitlin lost that first one and told the producers naw best of three. And I was like, can confirm that's actually exactly what happened. We did not plan for a best of three and she was like, 'I refuse to lose.'"

Clark's drive to win should come as no surprise but it was everything that transpired leading up to the cameras rolling that showed another side of Clark.

Caitlin Clark Stands Out Before the Broadcast

"Caitlin walks in and literally beelines it first thing, to the audio guys, the camera guys, to the person that opened the gym for us...whoever," Chovnick said in sharing that Clark shook every single crew member's hand and introduced herself.

"I judge athletes based on how they treat the people the people that they work with. There's a lot of athletes who put on a different face in front of the camera...Don't meet your heroes. Caitlin Clark is one of those people that I could safely say, you could meet your hero with Caitlin Clark and not be disappointed," she added.

So while Clark's natural presence as an analyst was seen by a large audience, with NBC's broadcast of the New Yorks vs Los Angeles Lakers game garnering the highest non-opener and Christmas ratings of the NBA season, what wasn't seen by the general public stood out as well.

Even if fans already had a good idea of how the format of Clark's contest against Crawford came about.

