Caitlin Clark Viral Iowa Scrimmage Footage Proves Her Appeal Is Based on Basketball
Resurfaced footage of Caitlin Clark cooking male Iowa practice players in a scrimmage going insanely viral confirms what should be obvious: Her appeal is based on basketball.
Folks always seem to be searching for some eureka explanation as to why Clark is so popular when the answer is right in front of everyone. Just look at the recent NCAA championship game ratings. UConn's win over South Carolina did great numbers, but viewership was still down over 10 million from the year prior, with the 2024 contest involving Clark.
All those people tuned in to watch Clark play basketball. This is why the Indiana Fever have so many nationally televised games as well, because basketball games involving Clark draw large audiences. People aren't tuning in to see a roundtable about whether the fandom surrounding her serves as a social commentary on American society.
That's not to say other factors don't contribute to her popularity. The way she carries herself off the court is certainly commendable, and the oft-discussed relatability due to her race and background cannot be completely dismissed. However, she is far from the first or only excellent white women's player who has laced them up.
But it is her game that is the biggest draw overall. From the logo threes to the transcendent court vision and passing ability. It's ok to admit she is a special player; one of one, really.
Her accomplishments on the court back that up statistically, beyond the eye test. She is only the NCAA's all-time leading scorer and broke the WNBA single-season assists record as a rookie after all.
And there's an indescribable excitement to her game. It's Clark's highlights that are being shared so widely. Even footage of her training with the Fever blew up back in December. Because fans can't wait to see her back in action on the court. That's the reason for record attendance and TV ratings.
Diana Taurasi, who very well may be the WNBA GOAT, said it best, “I want the season to start so I can watch you again.”
Taurasi speaks for everyone. In the meantime, old Iowa footage will have to suffice.