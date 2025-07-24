Fever Coach Conveys 'Relief' Over Caitlin Clark Injury Update

On July 24, the Indiana Fever made a press release that provided some clarity on the injury status of star guard Caitlin Clark, which was the first time there has been any concrete information about her since she suffered the groin injury against the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

"Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations," the press release wrote, which was reposted on X.

"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available."

Stephanie White Speaks on "Relief" Regarding Clark's Injury Update

The Fever are facing the Las Vegas Aces at home on July 24. And before the game tipped off, Indiana head coach Stephanie White addressed Clark's injury while speaking with the media.

"It's definitely a relief to know there's nothing else going on, and no more damage," White said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "It's just being patient with the process."

When White was asked what Clark has been able to do over the past week since the injury occurred, she added, "I mean, we haven't really practiced since the couple days before All-Star break. So mostly rehab, shooting, and she has been with our athletic training team. And we have been preparing everybody else."

White went on to add that it's big for her team to have some clarity that Clark won't be playing for what seems like at least the next couple of games, given that there has been some disruption around her status for most of the past six weeks or so. Therefore, the team can now focus on who they know will be on the court in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see how the Fever play against the Aces on Thursday without Clark.

