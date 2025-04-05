Diana Taurasi Turns Heads With 'Amazing' Caitlin Clark ESPN Appearance Tease

Scott Van Pelt was there when Diana Taurasi said "Reality is coming"



5 months later, after the reg season, he's out here saying that she was wrong and Caitlin Clark is "THE REALITY"🔥🔥🔥🔥



Oh how the tables have turned. Full circle moment😂😂😂#WNBA #FeverRising pic.twitter.com/2TVq0ni02c