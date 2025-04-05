Indiana Fever On SI

Diana Taurasi Turns Heads With 'Amazing' Caitlin Clark ESPN Appearance Tease

Diana Taurasi caught the attention of Caitlin Clark fans during ESPN's "The Bird & Taurasi Show".

Rosalina Lee

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during a WNBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) against Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during a WNBA game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark's entrance into the WNBA has been nothing short of remarkable. From setting the record for most assists in a single game to shattering viewership ratings, her transition to the professional level has made a lasting impact on women's sports globally.

Some doubted the rookie’s dominance from her time as an Iowa Hawkeye would translate when she took the leap to the professional level in 2024. In April of that year, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi spoke to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. The sports commentator asked her opinion on what the league would have in store for Clark and other rookies, to which Taurasi answered, "Reality is coming. You know, there’s levels to this thing.”

Taurasi’s comment sparked significant backlash, with many fans feeling it undermined Clark’s abilities and dismissed her potential. 

This created an interesting dynamic regarding how fans viewed the two athletes. Though the pair showed mutual admiration toward one another after their first career meeting and Clark paid respect when the Phoenix Mercury icon announced her retirement from the WNBA on February 25. The Indiana Fever sensation honored Taurasi with a simple yet powerful one-word tribute on Instagram, writing, "legend."

On April 4, former Seattle Storm standout and newly announced Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird shared that Clark would be joining her and Taurasi on a segment of their The Bird & Taurasi Show. The duo has been providing color commentary for the women’s NCAA Final Four games on ESPN2. Clark will join them again on Sunday to cover the NCAA championship game. It will be her second appearance on the program.

After Bird's announcement Taurasi chimed in saying, “Caitlin’s grown. Boy, Caitlin’s amazing.”

Taurasi was perhaps playfully referencing her previous "reality is coming" comments, while of course also praising the show's upcoming guest. But as has been proven in the past, anything involving Clark and Taurasi in tandem is sure to turn heads.

The Bird &Taurasi Show will air on Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, and it’s sure to attract a huge audience, many of which will be Caitlin Clark fans.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Home/Caitlin Clark