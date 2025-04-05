Diana Taurasi Turns Heads With 'Amazing' Caitlin Clark ESPN Appearance Tease
Caitlin Clark's entrance into the WNBA has been nothing short of remarkable. From setting the record for most assists in a single game to shattering viewership ratings, her transition to the professional level has made a lasting impact on women's sports globally.
Some doubted the rookie’s dominance from her time as an Iowa Hawkeye would translate when she took the leap to the professional level in 2024. In April of that year, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi spoke to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. The sports commentator asked her opinion on what the league would have in store for Clark and other rookies, to which Taurasi answered, "Reality is coming. You know, there’s levels to this thing.”
Taurasi’s comment sparked significant backlash, with many fans feeling it undermined Clark’s abilities and dismissed her potential.
This created an interesting dynamic regarding how fans viewed the two athletes. Though the pair showed mutual admiration toward one another after their first career meeting and Clark paid respect when the Phoenix Mercury icon announced her retirement from the WNBA on February 25. The Indiana Fever sensation honored Taurasi with a simple yet powerful one-word tribute on Instagram, writing, "legend."
On April 4, former Seattle Storm standout and newly announced Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird shared that Clark would be joining her and Taurasi on a segment of their The Bird & Taurasi Show. The duo has been providing color commentary for the women’s NCAA Final Four games on ESPN2. Clark will join them again on Sunday to cover the NCAA championship game. It will be her second appearance on the program.
After Bird's announcement Taurasi chimed in saying, “Caitlin’s grown. Boy, Caitlin’s amazing.”
Taurasi was perhaps playfully referencing her previous "reality is coming" comments, while of course also praising the show's upcoming guest. But as has been proven in the past, anything involving Clark and Taurasi in tandem is sure to turn heads.
The Bird &Taurasi Show will air on Sunday, April 6, at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, and it’s sure to attract a huge audience, many of which will be Caitlin Clark fans.