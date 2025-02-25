Caitlin Clark Has 1-Word Reaction to Diana Taurasi's WNBA Retirement
The women's basketball community was thrown into disarray on Tuesday, February 25, when news broke that basketball legend Diana Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA after 20 seasons (all of which were spent with the Phoenix Mercury).
In a February 25 article from Time's Sean Gregory that revealed Taurasi's decision, she is quoted saying, “Mentally and physically, I’m just full. That’s probably the best way I can describe it. I’m full and I’m happy.'”
Much has been made of the relationship that Taurasi has built with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. While this relationship might have gotten off to a somewhat rocky start, there's no question they now have a ton of mutual respect.
And Clark spoke about Taurasi in an interview that was posted on Nike Basketball's Instagram page on February 23. The first question Clark was asked was whether she had a favorite matchup among other Nike hoopers during her WNBA rookie season.
"You're gonna get me in trouble," Clark responded with a laugh. "Honestly, I'll just say DT, because she's such an icon in our sport and has been in the game for so long. You know, getting to share the court with her was pretty fun, and you just see her competitive spirit. Even though you're not on her team, you can just feel it as a competitor."
And it didn't take Clark long to make her opinion of Taurasi's retirement apparent, as she reposted ESPN's Instagram post about the decision to her story on Tuesday and wrote, "legend".
That one word speaks volumes when it comes to discussing what Taurasi has done for women's basketball.