Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Explains Her 'Lost Art' Elite Passing Ability
When Caitlin Clark first burst on the scene the specific basketball reason most would point to is her penchant for logo threes. However, Clark's standout skill is actually her next-level court vision and elite passing ability. This is something the Indiana Fever superstar clearly recognizes, as she explained that aspect of her game on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs to Introduction.
When Letterman asked where her ability to make "miracle passes" comes from, Clark was not bashful in her response. "For me, I would say it's my IQ. I feel like I can see things that are about to happen on the basketball court before they happen," Clark said.
And when Letterman followed up by inquiring whether that was something everybody on her teams could do, she answered simply, "No".
Clark then credited her background in soccer for helping her to understand spacing and passing angles, as well as how to pass to teammates where they are going to be rather than where they are.
She also dropped this interesting bit regarding the aspect of her game that led to record-breaking WNBA assists totals in her rookie season. "I think it's kind of a lost art."
Clark is certainly an artist when orchestrating an offense. And it was interesting to hear her perspective on her own passing ability. Because clearly the Fever star is aware that this part of her game is special.
Fortunately, the Fever added personnel in the offseason who should be able to capitalize on this standout basketball trait possessed by the WNBA's biggest star.