Every Indiana Fever Addition from the 2025 WNBA Offseason
The Indiana Fever entered the WNBA offseason stating that re-signing Kelsey Mitchell was the team’s top priority. Well, that mission was accomplished and then some.
Shortly after it was announced that the bucket-getting guard would be remaining in Indiana and continuing the WNBA’s most potent backcourt combination with Caitlin Clark, a flurry of other roster moves followed in short order.
Here’s a look at all the additions the Fever have made going into the 2025 season.
Natasha Howard: The veteran forward figures to be a seamless fit with the Fever given her experience and “Flash” nickname. Howard should thrive catching passes from Clark in transition and brings her winning pedigree back to Indiana. The 3x champion and former Defensive Player of the Year fills the biggest position of need from 2024 and was clearly an early target in free agency.
DeWanna Bonner: Perhaps the most unexpected free agent acquisition came in the form of Bonner, who along with Howard bolsters the Fever frontcourt. Bonner adds leadership and versatility to the squad with a resume including six WNBA All-Star appearances across her illustrious career. Bonner should help bring a core with limited playoff experience up to speed quickly.
Sophie Cunningham: Cunningham brings toughness and shooting (not to mention a big personality) to the team. She was acquired from the Phoenix Mercury as part of a multi-team trade with NaLyssa Smith departing to the Dallas Wings. Expect Cunningham to be used in a variety of ways, as she should help stretch the floor for Clark and company.
Sydney Colson: Colson arrives only a season removed from a WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces. She should provide a backup ball handler and perimeter defense, as well at the ability to hit an outside shot and liven up any locker room.
Brianna Turner: The former All-Defensive team member should add length, rim protection, rim-running, and screen-setting to the team in a possible role providing depth off the bench behind Aliyah Boston. She has already been seen putting in work with Clark and Mitchell in the lab.
Jaelyn Brown: Brown was added in the same deal that netted Cunningham. Brown saw limited minutes for the Wings last season but was efficient when she did see the floor. Expect the guard/forward to compete for a roster spot on the team.
Jillian Alleyne: Brown’s competition to make the final roster could come in the form of the team’s most recent signing, Alleyne. The former Oregon Duck has spent her recent career playing overseas before signing a training camp contract with the Fever. She will look to battle for a role in the team’s crowded frontcourt
All of that doesn’t even include head coach Stephanie White, who returns to Indiana after a successful run with the Connecticut Sun. Complete with the unique insight of knowing what the Fever need to tweak given she helmed the team that eliminated them from the playoffs a season ago.
To sum up, it’s safe to say the Fever appear more than ready to capitalize on Clark’s ability and begin competing for a WNBA championship immediately.