Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark Points Out Positive in ‘Toxic’ Turnover Trait to Sue Bird

The dreaded “turnover” might be a point guard’s worst nightmare, but Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark isn’t losing sleep over hers. In fact, she’s embracing them.

Clark currently sits near the top of the league in turnovers—a stat that could rattle many players. But for the second-year point guard, it’s simply the cost of playing the bold, high-tempo style that has defined her game since Iowa.

Clark opened up to WNBA hall-of-famer Sue Bird about how turnovers impact her when she appeared on Bird’s podcast Bird’s Eye View Friday.

Caitlin talks about her high turnover rate. pic.twitter.com/EWHEKkId0h — Rosalina Lee (@YoitsRosie) August 8, 2025

Bird brought up Clark’s much anticipated WNBA debut game with the Indiana Fever, where Clark racked up an eye-popping amount of turnovers when she asked, “How did a ten turnover game not affect your ability to still go out and playmake?”

“Well I will say, I apologized to the team after that game in the locker room,” Clark said with a grin, earning laughter from Bird.

Clark’s turnovers are a topic many in the basketball community heavily debate as a point of weakness vs. a fearlessness as Clark acknowledges, “People make a big deal about that. And I bet if you look up my turnovers in college, I bet I led the NCAA in all-time in turnovers in my career. I’m not saying it’s a good thing to brag about, but I don’t know, it’s just how I play.”

Diana Taurasi: Caitlin Clark will face a learning curve when she enters the WNBA. It won't be easy.



Fans: HATER.



Caitlin Clark: 5-for-15 FG, 4-for-11 3pt. Record for most turnovers in #WNBA history for a debut (10). pic.twitter.com/gkoij1TmnE — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) May 15, 2024

Clark does understand it is an area she can get better at and feels there have been improvements in how she playmakes in the limited games she’s been in in her second year in the league––amid missing more that half of season due to a string of injuries.

Caitlin Clark’s last 2 games:



22 assists

4 turnovers



5.5:1 assist to turnover ratio. — Pat Boylan Fever/Pacers (@PatBoylanPacers) July 13, 2025

Though she’s famously known for the logo bombs she launches from more than 30 feet out, Clark’s flashy cross-court passing quickly became an area of her game people were captivated by. It’s her willingness to take those high-risk shots that keeps defenses on edge and fans on their feet.

“Maybe it’s a toxic part of me, but I always think it’s going to go well,” Clark tells Bird about her thought process before these risky passes she hails to teammates, then jokes, “and then I throw it and it doesn’t go well.”

“Caitlin Clark leads the WNBA in turnovers!”



The turnovers: pic.twitter.com/02KNza2iTz — Hub (@KenHeLive) June 23, 2024

“I definitely have some delusion and all the good players have delusion. Like that’s just the truth. You have to think you’re better than you actually are at the end of the day,” Clark finishes.

And while committing a higher-than-average rate of turnovers isn’t ideal, it’s the moments when those Tom Brady–style launches connect that leave fans in awe. Clark’s playstyle is unique and it’s that boldness that makes her must-watch basketball.

