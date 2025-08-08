Indiana Fever On SI

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark Points Out Positive in ‘Toxic’ Turnover Trait to Sue Bird

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark embraces the risks that come with her fearless playmaking on Sue Bird's podcast 'Bird's Eye View.'
Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks up to the fans during pregame warmups against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks up to the fans during pregame warmups against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The dreaded “turnover” might be a point guard’s worst nightmare, but Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark isn’t losing sleep over hers. In fact, she’s embracing them.

Clark currently sits near the top of the league in turnovers—a stat that could rattle many players. But for the second-year point guard, it’s simply the cost of playing the bold, high-tempo style that has defined her game since Iowa.

Clark opened up to WNBA hall-of-famer Sue Bird about how turnovers impact her when she appeared on Bird’s podcast Bird’s Eye View Friday.

Bird brought up Clark’s much anticipated WNBA debut game with the Indiana Fever, where Clark racked up an eye-popping amount of turnovers when she asked, “How did a ten turnover game not affect your ability to still go out and playmake?”

“Well I will say, I apologized to the team after that game in the locker room,” Clark said with a grin, earning laughter from Bird.

Clark’s turnovers are a topic many in the basketball community heavily debate as a point of weakness vs. a fearlessness as Clark acknowledges, “People make a big deal about that. And I bet if you look up my turnovers in college, I bet I led the NCAA in all-time in turnovers in my career. I’m not saying it’s a good thing to brag about, but I don’t know, it’s just how I play.”

Clark does understand it is an area she can get better at and feels there have been improvements in how she playmakes in the limited games she’s been in in her second year in the league––amid missing more that half of season due to a string of injuries.

Though she’s famously known for the logo bombs she launches from more than 30 feet out, Clark’s flashy cross-court passing quickly became an area of her game people were captivated by. It’s her willingness to take those high-risk shots that keeps defenses on edge and fans on their feet.

“Maybe it’s a toxic part of me, but I always think it’s going to go well,” Clark tells Bird about her thought process before these risky passes she hails to teammates, then jokes, “and then I throw it and it doesn’t go well.”

“I definitely have some delusion and all the good players have delusion. Like that’s just the truth. You have to think you’re better than you actually are at the end of the day,” Clark finishes.

And while committing a higher-than-average rate of turnovers isn’t ideal, it’s the moments when those Tom Brady–style launches connect that leave fans in awe. Clark’s playstyle is unique and it’s that boldness that makes her must-watch basketball. 

Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

