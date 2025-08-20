Is a Caitlin Clark Comeback Worth Risk for Fever? The Case for and Against

The Indiana Fever started out the season with championship hopes. Between assembling a roster of marquee signings, to developing a bold new “Now You Know” campaign, the franchise was ready to take the WNBA by the horns.

But nothing had driven anticipation for the 2025 season quite like seeing superstar Caitlin Clark hit the court again after, arguably, changing the landscape of the WNBA in 2024.

The WNBA currently has stars from various generations competing. But who will be the face of the league in five years?



We asked nearly 40 players.



Caitlin Clark was the overwhelming choice. pic.twitter.com/73OtCQG4sQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 15, 2025

That excitement, however, was short-lived. Even before preseason tipped off, the first domino of adversity — something the Fever have become all too familiar with — fell when Clark began experiencing lingering quad issues, forcing her to sit out the opener fans had waited nearly eight months for. It was the start of a whiplash cycle of injuries that kept the star guard in and out of the lineup.

USA Today Sports playing this news where it should be played, at the top of the app. The last time Caitlin Clark was out, more than half of the WNBA’s TV audience disappeared. Some people might not like that fact, but it’s the truth. pic.twitter.com/uNWlkoIi1i — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) June 26, 2025

And the setbacks didn’t stop there. Injuries spread throughout the roster, not quite allowing the Fever to find their footing. They were hit with another blow with the sudden departure of marquee offseason signing DeWanna Bonner. The dominoes kept falling, leaving Indiana scrambling to salvage a semblance of momentum it had laid the groundwork for.

Now, with nine games left before the playoffs, Clark has missed more than half of the season with no return date, the Fever are on their fifth on-the-fly roster addition to stop the bleeding, and the roster is currently down four players in the lineup. Indiana is clinging onto the No. 6 spot in the standings in a closely contested season where every game is a must-win across the league.

So the question becomes is it worth bringing Clark back to a team still developing chemistry at a time when a strong push is needed to retain a spot in the playoffs?

Should Indiana Fever Bring Caitlin Clark Back Into the Lineup For a Late-Season Playoff Push?

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Case Against Shutting Her Down

Championship Hopes Aren't Impossible

Last season Clark helped bring the Fever into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. This season, they were projected to be a shoe-in, and though the season has proverbially felt to follow Murphy's Law––where everything that seemingly could go wrong, did––this team never gave up and are still in playoff position.

With the team’s Big Three in Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and a healthy Clark reunited in their second season playing together, the Fever have a puncher's chance against anyone. Combine that with the addition of Natasha Howard and the scrappy defense of Lexie Hull, this team could still be a force to be reckoned with.

Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston have the most 20-PT double-doubles by a duo in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/uynY48P8JN — FeverStats (@FeverStats) May 21, 2025

Limited Opportunities

Professional sports careers are only so long and playoff opportunities are finite. So while Clark has a long career ahead of her, the team fought to maintain postseason position for a reason.

If––and only if––she can return at full health, rewarding that fight and capitalizing on an available opportunity certainly makes sense, especially with a long WNBA offseason looming on the horizon.

Building Momentum for 2026 Free Agency

To the offseason point, bringing her back into the fold could serve as a valuable springboard into next year's free agency bonanza, when nearly every player will hit the market. Even a handful of games could help her build rhythm with teammates and remind players across the league why they may want to land in the lineup next to such a generational talent.

Free Agency before the 2026 season is going to be CRAZY!



Most players will not be signed to any team, as the WNBPA have opted out of the CBA

Most players & free agents have or will sign contracts ending in 2025!



Exceptions will be those on rookie contracts or RFA!#WNBA — Esther Bucketz (@Esthabi) October 21, 2024

The excitement that Clark brings to the league would boost a season that once felt deflated, but entering the offseason cold risks leaving a negative recency bias that could stall the Fever’s push toward contention.

The Case for Shutting Her Down

Roster Too Decimated After Cunningham Injury

With the latest news that yet another starter in the lineup will be out for the season in Sophie Cunningham, and both Indiana’s backup point-guards in Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald also out with season-ending injuries, the Fever are facing a tough battle to hold on to a playoff spot. Especially with a difficult schedule coming up.

If Clark is thrust back into the mix, the injury-ravaged Fever may be overly reliant on her heroics—thus setting unrealistic expectations amid a return from such an extended absence.

The Indiana Fever entered 2025 with high hopes, but is a WNBA title in their future? 👀



More from @MAVoepel ⤵️ https://t.co/rzq424OIOA — ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2025

Protecting Clark’s Long-Term Health

Clark hadn’t dealt with injuries since high school, and she admitted to possibly returning to the court too soon earlier this season—still learning that her body may have needed more time to recover as she faces this kind of adversity for the first time.

If Clark comes back, the aforementioned expectations skyrocket immediately, and could create a pressure to overproduce and result in further injuries. Clark is the centerpiece of Indiana’s future and the face of the league, protecting her health now ensures she can deliver at full strength for seasons to come.

Caitlin Clark should not come back this season. That’s just my opinion. Personally don’t want to jeopardize a young career over year 2 — AB (@_Xstussy_) August 18, 2025

The Verdict

The Fever sit at a crossroads. Clark’s return could be a comeback story for the ages with the struggles the team has faced up to this point. But ultimately, the decision comes down to health. If Clark isn’t 100%, the safe move may be to prioritize her future. For now, the team may decide to ease her into practice and see how she progresses.

The true answer lies with Clark—if she feels up to it, who is to tell her not to return to action?

