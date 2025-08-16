The Indiana Fever Season Comes Down to Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever dropped a second game in a row to a team below them in the standings, falling to the Washington Mystics after coming up short against the Dallas Wings. However, this shouldn't be all that surprising.
The reality of the situation is that the Fever are simply ravaged by injuries and were only going to be able to stay afloat for so long, especially with the WNBA season seemingly adding weights around the team's ankles as it goes along.
Indiana is playing without a healthy point guard—not counting players who had to be added on the fly due to hardship contracts. The latter scenario did previously work out with Aari McDonald, whose season-ending injury was particularly crippling, but it's hard to ask for lightning to strike twice.
And all of the above only adds to the obvious, that Indiana's best player is still out of the lineup. It shouldn't have taken a genie to see that struggles would eventually find the Fever in the absence of Caitlin Clark.
The Fever have now fallen under .500 with Clark sidelined, with the void of the superstar point guard only becoming more glaring as the team tumbles in the bunched up WNBA standings—while attempting to jockey for playoff position.
Caitlin Clark's Return Is the Only Real Solution to the Fever's Struggles
Following the loss to the Mystics, Fever standout Sophie Cunningham issued a bit of a rallying cry.
Cunningham asserted her belief in the team. "Yeah, I just think that we've had some hard injuries this year. We've had some different lineups and roster spots. And to be frank, I don't think that anyone else around the league thinks that we can do it anymore," she said postgame.
"But I think that our group does. And I think that we just have to get that confidence back. When we're clicking, offensively, defensively, we're scary. And not a lot of teams can beat us, even with the roster that we have right now," Cunningham added.
That as she maintained the squad needs to rediscover a dog mentality.
It's a nice sentiment, but it's hard to imagine the undermanned squad can emerge from said struggles without the catalyst that Clark can provide.
Clark has been on the bench for so long that it seems some have forgotten what her impact truly is.
No. 22 is a generational playmaker who gets picked up way up the floor by opposing defenses due to her gravity, and penchant for pulling from the logo. This makes things easier for everyone else around her. Even as a rookie, Clark was an unprecedented WNBA offensive engine, producing points (between her own buckets and assists) at a rate the league had never seen before.
So, of course she was going to be missed—despite any hot takes to the contrary.
That's not to say Clark should rush back. Her overall health and coming back as strong as possible without risk for re-injury should remain a priority. However, it does appear that a return timeline is coming into focus.
And for the Fever, her return would be just what the doctor ordered.
Indiana has stayed alive in the meantime. But the season will ultimately come down to Clark, which was always going to be the case.
