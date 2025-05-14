NBA Legend's Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton Comparison Says It All
Tyrese Haliburton put on a show in the Indiana Pacers’ dominant Game 4 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming away with 31 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds, helping clinch the team's Eastern Conference Finals spot.
After the game on NBA TV’s NBA Gametime, Detroit Pistons legend and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas raved about Haliburton's performance and drew a telling parallel to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
“When he walked in, I said, ‘He’s walking in like Caitlin Clark,’” Thomas asserted. “This is a Caitlin Clark-type of game… He knocked down the 3, he kept the pace, and not only did he keep the pace, he controlled the tempo, he got everybody involved... he’s shooting it from way, way, way, way, way, way, way, waaaay out there…”
Haliburton and Clark have developed an endearing friendship over the past year, often cheering one another on from the stands, which Thomas suggests may have helped inspire Haliburton's performance.
"I say this in all sincerity. We all steal a little from each other when we play against each other, when we watch somebody play, right?
"I think Haliburton watching Caitlin, and their relationship, you know being fans of each other, I see a lot of her game in his game, right now,” Thomas added.
Thomas’ comments highlight just how vast Clark’s influence on the game is—in just one season as a pro. Already she’s developed a signature style that even NBA stars are said to be mirroring.
The WNBA season is just around the corner and both Clark and Haliburton will be lighting up the court in their own league, giving Indiana basketball fans plenty to cheer on in the coming weeks.