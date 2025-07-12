Stephanie White 'Not Worried' About Caitlin Clark's Shot After Fever Win Over Dream

The Indiana Fever got back in the win column Friday night, defeating the fourth-place Atlanta Dream 99-82 in front of a home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever enjoyed their second-highest offensive output this season, and it came despite another rough shooting line from star guard Caitlin Clark. In her second game back from a left groin injury, Clark posted 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting and just 1-of-7 from distance.

It's a continuation of a shooting slump that dates back to June 19 against the Golden State Valkyries, a five-game stretch in which Clark is shooting 28.9% from the field and 11.4% from three point range.

Still, head coach Stephanie White remains unfazed.

"Every shot she shoots looks like it's going in to me," White told reporters postgame. "I know it doesn't mean anything that I'm not worried about Caitlin's shot -- but I'm not worried about Caitlin's shot."

Clark has never had a lower FG% or 3P% in any five-game span of her young WNBA career. Then again, it's also the first time she's had to miss games due to injury after an impressive stretch of health that carried through her NCAA days.

"She's recovering from injury. She plays heavy, hard minutes," White furthered. "Every defensive assignment, every defensive scout, she's at the top of the scouting report."

A pair of lower-body injuries has sidelined Clark for a total of nine games across two separate injury stints. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday and has logged 25-plus minutes in each of her first two games back.

Despite her recent shooting woes, Clark's remained a focal point for opposing defenses. To White's own admission, it's been a struggle to get #22 open looks.

"Her shot quality that she's been getting has not been great," White acknowledged. "We're just so used to seeing her make tough shots. To be able to do that while she's recovering from injury is going to be more difficult. That's part of the reason that we want to try to make her life easier, and get her some easier looks. And it's going to continue to be hard because every defensive game plan is to not allow those."

Ever the skilled playmaker, Clark has contributed in other areas, illustrated by a game-high 9 assists in Friday's win over Atlanta. Even without her signature long ball falling consistently, she's still averaging 11.6 points and 8.6 assists across her last five games.

Still, you'd have to imagine most defenses would live with a few extra Clark assists if it means shutting her down from beyond the arc.

Clark displayed brief glimpses of her scoring touch against the Dream, notably converting through contact on a pair of driving layups in the second half, but it was Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Sophie Cunningham who ultimately shouldered the offense against Atlanta.

"For her to stay patient, I thought she did a really good job of attacking the rim and not just settling for tough, long jumpers," White said of Clark, who scored four of her five baskets from inside 8 feet on Friday. "She always does a really good job of finding her teammates. We just have to help navigate her own frustration, cause she's a perfectionist -- as most elite players are."

Clark's next opportunity to bounce back will come on Sunday as the Fever finish off a three-game homestand with an afternoon contest against the Dallas Wings.

