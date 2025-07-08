Caitlin Clark Details How Aari McDonald Pairing Makes Fever Less Predictable

On July 8, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White asserted that, barring any setbacks, star guard Caitlin Clark is set to make her return to the court during the Fever's game against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. This comes after Clark has missed the past five contests with a groin injury.

During Clark's absence, the Fever re-signed guard Aari McDonald in the wake of their releasing DeWanna Bonner. McDonald was initially with the team earlier this year on an emergency hardship contract because Clark and two other Fever guards were injured at once. But Indiana then had to release McDonald upon Clark's return from that initial quad injury.

Therefore, Wednesday's game will seemingly mark the first time that Clark and McDonald can play together during a game. And Clark spoke about the benefits of this when addressing the media on July 8.

"Yeah, I think it will be great. Obviously, I haven't played a game with her... she has kind of been here while I've been out, so I think it will be great," Clark said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account. "It’ll be nice to play with another point guard who can read the floor really well, and get me to come off a few screens rather than just playing out of ball screens mostly. We're still gonna do a lot of that, and play in transition and all that.

"But when we have an opportunity to run me off some screens, I think that just gives the defense another thing they have to plan for. And we're not as predictable as we may have been earlier in the season. So try some of that, but I think it will be a lot of fun," she concluded.

Fever fans can't wait to see how their offense flourishes with Clark and McDonald sharing the back court together.

