WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie's 6-Word Caitlin Clark Message Says It All
WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has not been hesitant to give Caitlin Clark her flowers. This has led to Indiana Fever fans heaping kudos on the basketball great.
But while Leslie made some waves for not mincing words about the impact Clark has had on the WNBA and women's basketball, her words about Clark's game are sure to resonate with the Fever faithful as well.
Leslie was a guest on USA Today's Sports Seriously and had plenty of praise for Clark beyond just what she has done to bring more eyes to the sport. In discussing her affinity for watching the Fever star on the court, Leslie had this to say. "I just appreciate the way she shows up. She's a competitor. She's a trash talker. She makes players around her better. She's exciting to watch."
Leslie then added this six word message that is sure to be relatable to hoops heads everywhere, "Quite frankly, I miss seeing her."
Leslie, who was a commentator for Unrivaled, made mention of wishing that Clark was a part of that league, before going on to show love to other players in the WNBA like A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.
Given that Clark was not a part of Unrivaled, it has been over six months since fans have had a chance to see her on the court in a real competition. Which is why Leslie's expression of missing her play says it all.
But just as the WNBA legend is thankful for what Clark has brought to the game, thankfully the drought without Fever basketball will be coming to an end in fewer than 50 days.