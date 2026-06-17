DeWanna Bonner's Caitlin Clark Praise Catches Fever Fans Off Guard

A comment that Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner made about Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark during a recent USA Network television broadcast segment is drawing attention.

"You have to guard her the whole court, the whole 94 feet. She changed the game of basketball," Bonner said of Clark.

USA Network promo for Caitlin



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DeWanna Bonner “You have to guard her the whole court the whole 94 feet. She changed the game of basketball.” pic.twitter.com/ziiOTJgr25 — correlation (@nosyone4) June 16, 2026

Hearing a WNBA player give Clark her props isn't remarkable, in and of itself. But hearing it from Bonner was surprising, if only because of her brief but tumultuous tenure with the Fever during the 2025 campaign.

DeWanna Bonner's Fever Exit Makes Her Caitlin Clark Praise Feel Unexpected

Bonner (who has the third-most points scored in WNBA history) signed with the Fever in free agency before the 2025 season, in what was a massive acquisition for a franchise that appeared poised to compete for a league championship.

Bonner didn't get off to a great start to the season, then was taken out of the starting lineup and moved to a bench role after three games. She played in this role for several weeks in June before mysteriously being absent from the team for what was described as "personal reasons".

Later that month, it was reported that Bonner had no intention of returning to the team, and news broke one day later that Indiana had waived her.

Bonner signed with the Phoenix Mercury shortly after, which reunited her with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas. This whole saga villainized Bonner among the Fever fan base, since many fans felt like she had abandoned the team because she wasn't content coming off the bench.

Some fans felt like Bonner harbored resentment toward Caitlin Clark, since she was such a huge star and took up much of the spotlight in Indiana. And they believed this was perhaps another contributing factor in her wanting to leave the team.

But the fact that Bonner praised Clark in no uncertain terms during this USA Network segment suggests there's definitely no vitriol towards them two, despite them having several fiery competitive exchanges after Bonner's exit when the Fever played the Mercury last season.

Bonner surely could have declined this opportunity to praise Clark, and nobody would have known, aside from the person in charge of booking talent for the segment. But she didn't decline the opportunity. She said yes and gave Clark her flowers.

Even if Fever fans are still upset with how Bonner handled her exit from Indiana last season (and rightfully so), they've got to at least appreciate her praising Clark in this way nearly a full year after her Indiana tenure ended.