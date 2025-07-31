Aliyah Boston Aptly Addresses DeWanna Bonner's Reception in Fever Return

The Indiana Fever got the best of the Phoenix Mercury in DeWanna Bonner's return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. That was in large part due to the contributions of star center Aliyah Boston, who spearheaded a team effort in the 107-101 win.

Boston dropped 17 points in the decisive fourth quarter, ensuring Bonner would taste defeat in her return in front of the Fever faithful.

Aliyah Boston vs Phoenix:



22 PTS

12 REB



Scored 17 PTS in the 4Q to secure the win. pic.twitter.com/qtBw7YXRj6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 31, 2025

Of course, Bonner received an unceremonious welcome. After all, she only played nine games for the Fever before things went south. That after Bonner chose to sign with Indiana as a free agent.

Hence, the boos she received, and perhaps a bit of extra joy taken by the likes of the still injured Caitlin Clark when the Fever executed a block party against Bonner in the third quarter.

Boston Says Don't Blame Me for Bonner Boos

How Bonner was received in her return to play the Fever was always going to be a story, and it went as could be expected.

This led to questions to players in the post game press conference about the above, which isn't an easy position to be put in. But Boston handled the query deftly.

"Honestly, that got nothing to do with me," she stated plainly.

"I think DB returned because we were playing Phoenix. So that happened to be that. The fans chose to do what they wanted to do. But for us it's about paying attention to what we have to do here and that was coming in and getting a big win. Which we were able to do," Boston added.

Here’s @aa_boston talking about the reception DeWanna got from the crowd. (My names Bennet and I ain’t in it)



Full Video Here: https://t.co/ACAwQvaCtS pic.twitter.com/OH5xYYMUp1 — Ken Swift (@kenswift) July 31, 2025

Boston addressed the situation aptly, and the Fever handled business. Though it's probably a good bet the victory was a little sweeter behind the scenes given the opponent it came against.

Recommended Reading: