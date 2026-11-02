Charles Barkley's Kate Martin WNBA Roster Placement Fail Highlights Troubling Reality

NBA legend Charles Barkley is not known for having a great memory, especially when it comes to remembering where certain players are rostered.

This has created many hilarious moments during Barkley's career as an NBA analyst. And since Barkley doesn't follow the WNBA nearly as much as the NBA, it isn't surprising to see him struggle mightily when trying to pair select WNBA players with their rosters.

This was the case when Candace Parker played this game with him during last week's episode of "Post Moves".

Barkley started the segment off by correctly identifying that Kelsey Plum played for the Phoenix Mercury and DeWanna Bonner played for the Atlanta Dream.

He then misplaced Rickea Jackson (incorrectly guessing the Chicago Sky standout played for the Seattle Storm), and then correctly said that Chelsea Gray played for the Las Vegas Aces.

Parker then asked him which team Kate Martin plays for.

"If you think that's fair," Barkley responded before incorrectly guessing that Martin (who finished the season with the Sky) played for the Toronto Tempo.

Kate Martin's Fading Name Value Furthers Concern About WNBA Future

On the one hand, it isn't surprising that Barkley was unable to name the WNBA roster Martin was playing for last season. After all, she isn't of the same caliber as the other players Parker named during that segment in terms of basketball accolades and skill.

But Parker still included her for a reason: Martin's name holds a lot of value. At least it has held a lot of value over the past few years, including when she was one of the league's most popular players during her rookie campaign with the Las Vegas Aces in 2024.

That was largely because of her close relationship and proximity to Caitlin Clark. And while Clark and Martin are still close, they haven't been teammates for over three years, which has lessened Martin's star power. And her struggles to stick with one WNBA franchise and carve out a role for herself have not done her any favors.

Martin's name value could only help her so long. Eventually, she needed to show that she was worth being rostered in the WNBA. As much as teams seem to like having her around, the fact that she was with three WNBA franchises in 2026 and agreed to a mutual contract termination with Unrivaled last week shows that name value has not been enough.

Perhaps Barkley would have known where Martin was playing in 2024. Perhaps not. Regardless, him not knowing now is further proof that her name value has taken a major hit. And that name value might have been the main thing keeping her in the WNBA.