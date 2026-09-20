Fever Deliver Brutal Performance in Costly Loss to Mystics: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever had a chance to improve their playoff positioning against the Washington Mystics. They did not take advantage of it. In fact, quite the opposite occurred, as the Mystics controlled the entire game en route to a 93-77 victory.

The loss dropped the Fever behind the Atlanta Dream record-wise as Indiana is in fifth in the standings at 27-15. They are one game behind Atlanta (28-14) and just one up on Washington, the New York Liberty, and Dallas Wings who have identical 26-16 records.

Offense and Defense Absent in First Half

The Fever are pacing as the best offense in WNBA history in both points per game and offensive efficiency, but one would not have known in the first half. Indiana scored only 30 points heading into halftime.

That was particularly problematic considering their defensive woes continued. The Fever allowed the Mystics to score 34 points in the first quarter alone. And they went into the locker room down 21 points as a result.

The second half was a bit better, but it was too little, too late.

Caitlin Clark once again produced offensively, and she made several strong defensive plays in attempting to get her team back into the contest. Clark finished with 25 points on 6-for-20 shooting. It was not her most efficient shooting night but she got herself to the free throw line attacking the rim. She had 5 assists which is low for her, and indicative of the team's struggles.

Kelsey Mitchell had 22 points as the Fever backcourt has consistently carried the squad. But they may be too reliant on their All-Star guard duo.

Aliyah Boston in Foul Trouble

Sep 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) shoots the ball while Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's probably a reasonable assumption that the Fever weren't thrilled with the way the game was officiated—specifically when it comes to Aliyah Boston.

The Fever's center saw limited playing time due to foul trouble, which was problematic against a Mystics frontline featuring Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin.

Boston played only 19 minutes and had five personal fouls. She produced 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in her truncated run.

Raven Johnson Starts Second Half

Sep 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) dribbles the ball while Washington Mystics guard Cotie McMahon (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One noteworthy development was seeing rookie Raven Johnson start the second half in place of Lexie Hull. Johnson played 26 minutes while Hull and Sophie Cunningham saw their playing time reduced.

Mercedes Russell, who was a late season addition for the Fever, played ahead of Monique Billings backing up Boston, another potential rotation change to watch for Indiana.

We shall see how these shifts and the Fever's lackluster performance carry over into the team's next game on Tuesday versus the No. 1-seeded Minnesota Lynx.