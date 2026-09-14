Caitlin Clark’s ‘Tremendous’ World Cup Defense Takeaway Bodes Well for Fever

Caitlin Clark shared an assessment of her FIBA World Cup run with Team USA that should bode well for the Indiana Fever when she returns for the team's imminent regular season and postseason run.

"I think I guarded really, really well this tournament. I thought my defense was tremendous," Clark said when asked if she learned anything about her game during the World Cup.

"Obviously, everybody's role is gonna be very different from the role they have in the WNBA, so it brings out the best in you. You're surrounded by really great people at all times, and I think, for myself, my defense, and just being vocal," she added.

Clark is correct in her defensive assessment, as those who watched her thoughout the World Cup could see how seriously she was taking her assignments on that end of the floor, which manifested in arguably the most consistently solid defensive play she has ever produced in her career.

It would be interesting to hear why Clark felt like her defense was so improved during this World Cup.

Perhaps she felt like she needed to step her game up because she was on a roster full of the world's best players, many of whom are elite defenders. Perhaps because she was not going to have the ball in her hands as much as she does with the Fever, she was eager to make her impact felt on defense instead. Or perhaps representing her home country and wearing 'USA' across her chest produced a desire to commit to defending to the best of her abilities.

Regardless of the reason, the bottom line is that if Clark can bring the "tremendous" defense with Team USA to the Fever, Indiana will be even better positioned for a deep postseason run than they already were.

Fever's Defensive Struggles Could Be Lone Obstacle to WNBA Championship

The Indiana Fever's historic offensive success has been well-documented. So has their mediocre defense, which seems like the only element of the team that could keep them from reaching their championship goals.

The Fever are allowing 91 points per game this season, which is the fourth-worst in the WNBA. A lack of focus and cohesion for a full 40 minutes is usually the reason for Indiana's worst defensive outings.

Clark would admit that she's to blame for some of Indiana's defensive lapses. And so if she can correct these individual lapses, the overall defense would immediately benefit.

Plus, since Clark is a leader on the team, her committing to defense would set the tone the rest of the team, and could get Indiana to solve that side of the court when it matters most.