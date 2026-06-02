Fever Facing 'Hard Times' Test Heading into Dream Matchup

It's been a rough couple of games for the Indiana Fever.

A team that came into the 2026 season with high expectations currently find themselves in the middle of the standings with a .500 record overall. The season is still young, and the Fever still do have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, but they'll have to dig deep and find themselves before they hit a point where the season can't be saved.

Indiana's most recent loss was the worst outing in recent memory after falling to the Portland Fire 100-84. Although still a 16-point loss, the score doesn't tell the whole story. The Fever looked out of sorts for the entirety of the game, they couldn't get any consistent offensive rhythm going, and their continued defensive woes were on full display.

Though many outside of the Fever organization may find reason to panic, the team doesn't appear to be intimidated about where they're at.

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) huddles with center-forward Aliyah Boston (7), guard Sophie Cunningham (8), guard Kelsey Mitchell (0), and guard Lexie Hull (10) in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Kelsey Mitchell Provides Honest Take on Fever's Current Situation

At the team's practice on Tuesday, it was revealed a team meeting was held to discuss the issues behind the skid.

Star guard Kelsey Mitchell touched on the impact of facing adversity in commenting on the state of the team.

"If you think that everything is glitz and glamour, then you're mistaken. I think that hard times make you or hard times can break you. And hopefully it don't break us." Mitchell said.

Mitchell, who has been a member of the Fever her entire professional career, knows a thing or two about navigating through turmoil and bouncing back as a player. She also didn't tip-toe around the reality that the Fever have to figure things out quickly or their season will be in serious jeopardy.

"The goal and the idea is to always be honest about where the hell you are. And we're not that great right now. And if you're honest about that, I think that you can put in the right work right now," she added.

#Fever star Kelsey Mitchell:



“The goal and the idea is to always be honest about where the hell you are. And we’re not that great right now. And if you’re honest about that, I think that you can put in the right work right now.” https://t.co/b7PHX8I6Kv — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 2, 2026

Things won't get easier when the Fever face the Atlanta Dream (5-2) on Thursday, a team that is currently sitting in second place in the overall standings. Still, it's back to the drawing board for Indiana, who before their loss at Portland, were beaten by only a combined seven points in their three previous losses.

Looking ahead at their upcoming games, Indiana will have a chance to get right. After Atlanta, they'll take on a New York Liberty team that hasn't dominated out the gates (5-4), the Washington Mystics (3-4) and the Chicago Sky (3-5).

There's still plenty of time to turn things around, as the Fever hope to come together amid hard times.