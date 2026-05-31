Fire Flip the Script in Dominating Indiana Fever

It was the best of times for one team, but the worst of times for the other.

The Indiana Fever fell in a 100-84 road loss to the Portland Fire on Saturday. Aliyah Boston, who played a key role in the Fever's last win over the Fire, led Indiana with 18 points in the weekend loss. Fire center Megan Gustafson, a former Naismith Player of the Year at Iowa, joined five other Portland players who ended the matchup in double figures with a team-leading 22 points of her own.

May 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Portland Fire at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

One-Sided Scoring Show

The Saturday showdown ended up being a one-sided scoring show, but far from the way one would expect.

The Fever entered the night in the league's top spot in points per game after never falling below 87 points in its opening slate of matchups. The Fire, fresh off a 66-point outing in a loss to the Atlanta Dream, entered at 13th place in the league with just under 82 points per game.

Through a combination of more consistent paint play and defense, Portland completely turned the tables in what would be season-high fashion for the West Coast squad.

A game defined by scoring waves would end in favor of the Fire, who stormed back from an early 8-2 deficit and never looked back. The Fever used plenty of ball movement while getting its go-to options involved early, but couldn't keep their spark going as they fell to four makes on 15 shots to end the first quarter. The Fire's offense was almost extinguished before Gustafson led a scorching scoring run for Portland.

The Fire would go on a blistering run before the Fever finally found their footing again. Portland would the half with a season-high 50 points before adding 50 more before the final horn, while the Fever lagged behind with a season-low 84 points. Caitlin Clark couldn't bounce back from an off night against the Golden State Valkyries as she ended the game with six points while going one for seven from the floor.

Far From Pole Position

The Fever's loss will push them to 4-4 before entering their newest slate of Commissioner's Cup bouts, putting them two games behind the Minnesota Lynx at about ninth place in a close race in the WNBA standings.

The Fever will move on to face the Atlanta Dream, who will enter their Commissioner's Cup schedule with a record of 5-2. Indiana ended the 2025 regular season with a 2-2 split against the Dream before defeating them in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Atlanta last defeated the Fever in its 2025 Cup run with a 19-point win, where the duo of guard Allisha Gray and forward Brionna Jones poured on 44 points on Atlanta's home floor.

The Fever will tip off against the Dream on Thursday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game can be streamed on Prime Video.