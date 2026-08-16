Fever Guard Tyasha Harris Gets Off-Court Assist from Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris was a key contributor in the team's win over the Dallas Wings on Friday. Harris, who has been a relied-upon reserve all season, stepped up in going a perfect 5-for-5 from deep en route to 15 points in the victory.

This earned her a trip to the postgame podium, where she sat alongside the Fever's leading scorer in the game, Caitlin Clark.

Clark took the opportunity to praise Harris.

"Ty's probably one of the best teammates I've had, like she's always there supporting everybody, uplifting everybody. It's really fun to see her kind of like come into her own and thrive. And whether she plays two minutes or she plays 20 minutes, she's the same person in the locker room and shows up and works every single day, so just really happy," Clark said.

"Ty is probably one of the best teammates I've had." 🫶 pic.twitter.com/oxbevd7waT — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 15, 2026

Harris reciprocated:

"I'm in awe watching CC play. Sometimes it's like, it's normal, and it's not."

But there was another exchange between the two that could lead to an off-court opportunity for Harris.

Harris saw Clark removing a beverage from the table, placing it off camera, and almost off mic asked, "Why y'all superstars be doing that? Because y'all not sponsored by them?"

"No, I don't drink Olipop," Clark replied (as the beverage was a can of Olipop).

Harris then placed her can out of frame as well, eliciting a chuckle from Clark, who said, "There you go, somebody else sign her. She's on the market."

Olipop clearly wasn't going to let this moment pass them by, even without the endorsement from Clark.

The brand tagged Harris on X, writing, "gurl let’s chat," after the exchange.

Of course, role players benefitting from a promotion standpoint while playing under the bright lights with Indiana is nothing new. Sophie Cunningham's popularity has skyrocketed since joining the franchise, while Lexie Hull has parlayed the attention into several off-court deals as well.

Now it appears it may be Harris' turn, thanks to the assist from Clark.

Harris Is a Steady Presence on the Court

Harris had not been at her best prior to the breakout against Dallas, but she has been a steady presence for the Fever all season long.

She knows how to run a team, plays hard on defense, gives the squad another ball-handler, and has the ability to knock down shots from three.

If the Fever are to achieve their goals this season, there is no doubt Harris will be a key part of that. And if the win over the Wings is any indication, we could see her as part of more three-guard lineups with Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Should the Fever make an extended postseason run with Harris as part of the rotation, it's almost a certainty that she'll have plenty more potential sponsors lined up.