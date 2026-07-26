Tyasha Harris is Giving the Fever Just What They Need at the Guard Position

The Indiana Fever have been rolling and are winners of eight of their last 11 games at the All-Star break. The Fever finished the first half of the season on a massive momentum swing and things appear to be clicking on all cylinders.

One of the most notable first half performances has come from veteran guard Tyasha Harris. After an injury-riddled 2025 season for Caitlin Clark, the Fever desperately needed to add a reliable, experienced piece to the guard position.

The Fever took a chance with signing Harris, who is coming off of a knee injury that ended her 2025 season. It's paying off as Harris has proven to be a reliable option, both when spot-starting for Clark and as a fixture in the rotation at the backup point guard position. She has created stability in the Fever's lineup and solidified herself as key cog in the team's championship pursuit.

Jul 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyasha Harris Showed Her Value During Caitlin Clark's Absence

Not only has Harris become a steady option off the bench, but she proved capable of steering the ship in games Clark has missed. Harris has started in four games this year and has produced in those opportunities.

Harris' strongest outing this season came during her second start back on June 27 against the Los Angeles Sparks, where she put up an impressive 16-point and 5-rebound stat line. Her 30 minutes against the Sparks was the most she has logged in any contest.

The Fever knew what they had in Harris, but it was this game that really caught the attention of any outsiders, and quiet frankly, any naysayers. Following the Fever's victory over the Sparks, head coach Stephanie White praised Harris' approach and attitude, acknowledging the team's high confidence level to "trust her in those situations".

Ty Harris tonight 🔥



• 16 points

• 5 rebounds

• 3 assists

• 5/8 FG pic.twitter.com/YThk2r4S82 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 28, 2026

This wasn't the only occasion where the Fever have leaned on Harris. She managed to put up another strong showing in the team's 92-89 win over the Phoenix Mercury on July 9, finishing with 15 points and 5 assists. She also went off from beyond the arc, shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range in 22 minutes of action.

Not only does having a mature presence like Harris bring insurance in the event of injury, it also gives the Fever a productive bench option to support Clark and Mitchell as the season progresses.

Her ability to run the team, play alongside Clark and Mitchell, shoot from the outside, and create for herself in the midrange have all helped the Fever across the 2026 campaign thus far.

Having a starter quality player like Harris playing behind an All-Star backcourt is certainly a luxury for coach White and company, as her contributions have helped the Fever look like championship contenders again.