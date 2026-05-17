Fever Make Starting Lineup Change Before Storm Game

The Indiana Fever look to get back to .500 on Sunday evening as they'll host the Seattle Storm. It'll come with some lineup changes, as Lexie Hull is now inserted into the starting five in place of sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham.

Lexie Hull & Myisha Hines-Allen join the starting five. pic.twitter.com/pwXZNjg4RM — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 17, 2026

In their overtime loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday night, Hull was able to play five more minutes than Cunningham. Hull shot 3/6 from the floor with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals and an assist. Late in overtime, Hull hit a huge three to get the Fever within one point.

It's noteworthy to mention that this will be Hull's first start of the season after she worked back from a hamstring injury, which was the cause of her losing minutes early on. She was originally sidelined for all of the Fever's preseason games, so her coming off the bench for the first two games were planned. Hull started 30 games last season and figures to be a main staple in the Fever starting five going forward.

The other lineup change comes in the wake of Aliyah Boston's unfortunate lower leg injury. In her place will be veteran Myisha Hines-Allen, who's already received some solid minutes through three games. Hines-Allen logged 21 minutes in Friday's game, posting 6 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark on playing without Aliyah Boston for first time

The other major storyline in this is that Caitlin Clark will play her first professional game without Boston on the floor.

Tonight, Caitlin Clark is playing her first game for the Fever without Aliyah Boston out there. Asked her about it: pic.twitter.com/9uWpnXvbeo — Tony East (@TonyREast) May 17, 2026

Clark pointed out that everyone needs to step up in Boston's presence, alluding to the fact that they have some "big shoes" to fill, especially on the defensive side. The 'ABCC' duo as fans have come to call the dynamic duo, will sorely be missed on Sunday and potentially longer as Boston's injury has an unknown recovery time. She was originally listed as questionable for the Storm game before being ruled out.

Clark will now look to two veterans in Hines-Allen and Monique Billings as her frontcourt. Billings can play center in a small-ball lineup and likely will, given that she's taller than Hines-Allen. Billings also dealt with an injury that caused her to miss the season opener, but came back strong with 19 points combined over the last two games.

It'll be a tough task, but this Fever team was used to injuries last season. They'll need that resilience to come back on Sunday against the Storm.