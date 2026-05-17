The Latest on Fever Star Aliyah Boston's Injury Status Before Storm Game

There is a lot of interest in whether Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston will be active for her team's May 17 home game against the Seattle Storm.

And there has now been a verdict, as the Fever announced that Boston has been ruled out for the game because of a lower leg injury.

Status Update: Aliyah Boston (lower leg) is out today. https://t.co/5egZVSulVx — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 17, 2026

This announcement doesn't come as a surprise. Boston suffered a lower-body injury in the second half of the Fever's May 15 game against the Washington Mystics and didn't return to the court. Since then, there has been a ton of speculation on the injury's severity, especially because there was no clear indication of when it occurred and therefore no ability to analyze how it happened.

Aliyah Boston | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

One of the biggest questions in the wake of this injury is whether this injury is related to what Boston was dealing with at the end of her season with Unrivaled earlier this year. She missed her Phantom BC team's postseason games because of a leg injury, and also withdrew from Team USA's roster for the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament in March because of it.

There was a strange amount of ambiguity regarding what exactly was ailing Boston at that time. Fever reporter Scott Agness reported that it was a meniscus injury in a March 11 article. While that had never been confirmed by Boston of the Fever directly, Agness was first to report Caitlin Clark's ankle injury last season.

It's also worth noting that this is the first game Boston has missed in her WNBA career to this point, which proves her usual durability. It also suggests that this isn't just something precautionary she is dealing with.

Stephanie White Speaks on Aliyah Boston's Injury

The Fever didn't give too much more information on Boston's injury before the game against the Storm, though coach Stephanie White did reveal Boston is day-to-day.

"Today's she out, and we'll reevaluate again tomorrow," White said.

When asked about the specific nature of Boston's injury and whether it was related to the reported meniscus issue, White deferred to the medical staff. She added that the team will be closely managing Boston's status due to the injury.

Caitlin Clark also addressed playing without Boston for the first time in her WNBA career. Clark cited defensive communication and rebounding as two areas of focus in her absence.

Myisha Hines-Allen is stepping in to the starting lineup as a result of the injury, but hopefully the Fever do not have to get used to suiting up without Boston on the court.