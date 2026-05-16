Fever May Have Easier Path Despite Aliyah Boston's Injury Status vs Storm

The Indiana Fever dropped their second game of the season Friday night after falling 104-102 to the Washington Mystics in overtime.

What made matters worse for Indiana was Aliyah Boston's second half exit due to a lower leg injury. Heading into their next matchup where they'll face the Seattle Storm (1-2), Boston is officially listed as questionable on the Fever's injury report.

She had checked out of the game with 2:01 left in the third quarter and headed back to the locker room. It was then announced by the team during the fourth quarter that she would not be returning to the game. Boston, who has been working back from a lower leg injury suffered at Unrivaled since February, was sidelined for the first two preseason games as a precaution.

But her having to leave a regular season contest raises concerns about her status going forward.

The Fever Are Facing an Injury-Riddled Opponent

Given the possibility of not having Boston on the floor at all, or in a likely limited capacity, the Fever will be seeing the Storm at the right time.



Much like Indiana, the Storm are battling their own injuries, including to their star center Dominique Malonga, who has already been ruled out for Sunday's game due to a concussion. They will also be without forward Ezi Magbegor, who is expected to miss several weeks with a foot injury, as well as Katie Lou Samuelson, who suffered a knee injury. This equates to a decimated frontcourt, which won't allow them to take full advantage of the injury to Boston.

Storm injury report for tomorrow:

Ezi Magbegor – OUT, Right Foot

Dominique Malonga – OUT, Concussion⁰Katie Lou Samuelson – OUT, Right Knee⁰Taina Mair – OUT, Coach’s Decision

Taylor Thierry – OUT, Coach's Decision

Awa Fam – NWT — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) May 16, 2026

Should Aliyah Boston Miss Time, The Fever Will Have to Dig Deep

Injuries are something the Fever know all too well, and even though they can't necessarily plan for them, early obstacles may require them to rely heavily on their depth earlier than anticipated. One thing they have struggled to find is consistent support for Boston at the forward position, but the expectation is that Monique Billings and Myisha Hines-Allen will help solve that.

There were questions throughout free agency surrounding the Fever's lack of additions up front to complement Boston, and now that she's battling injury, Indiana can only hope this doesn't come back to haunt them.

They signed several guards this offseason and do certainly have talented forwards on the roster, but having a polished, sizable backup behind Boston, exclusively at the center position, has proven to be a gap. Should she have to miss any sort of time, the responsibility will likely fall on both Damiris Dantas and Makayla Timpson.

With or without Boston in the lineup, the Fever still have a favorable chance to get back in the win column against the injury-riddled Storm.