Fever's Raven Johnson Interviews Herself at Practice

With the WNBA season on pause for the FIBA World Cup, most of the attention around the Indiana Fever has centered on Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston playing with Team USA.

But while they are still in Berlin, Germany with the U.S. heading to the quarterfinals versus Hungary, the rest of the Fever have returned to practice. And on Tuesday rookie guard Raven Johnson had some fun with the media.

Both Clark and Fever coach Stephanie White have raved about Johnson's curiosity and sponge-like qualities when it comes to learning from her teammates and coaches, and clearly she has quickly picked up on reporters' tendencies as well.

Johnson was made available to the media from practice and had the drop on what the questions might be—as she proved by interviewing herself.

'Raven, how do you feel coming back from the break and working out?,' she asked.

"Oh, we've been back guys. We've been in the gym for three days, and everybody looks locked in and ready to make a good playoff run," she answered.

'Raven, have you been watching the FIBA cup Caitlin and Aliyah?,' was her next question to herself.

"Yes, I've been watching it. Shout out to my girls. They're killing it. And they're definitely going to walk away with the gold medal," she responded.

'Raven, why are you always smiling?,' was her next query.

Raven Johnson wanted to run her own media session — both the questions and the answers — today: pic.twitter.com/WYaEM5iese — Tony East (@TonyREast) September 8, 2026

"I'm smiling because I love it here and I'm always smiling because that's just who I am," she concluded.

She was smiling while saying that, appropriately enough given the bit she just pulled off.

Raven Johnson Still Finding Her Role With Fever

Johnson was selected No. 10 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina by the Fever. She has a strong reputation on the defensive end and a championship pedigree from college.

She made a strong impression in training camp and the preseason but is still finding her footing in the pros. Johnson fell out of the rotation as veteran Ty Harris assimilated to the squad and got back to 100% from the injury she suffered the previous season. She is averaging 10.3 minutes and scoring 3.1 points to go with 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Johnson has struggled shooting, hitting just 40% from the floor and 24% from three. Of course, she is just a rookie and her length and athleticism give her the potential to make an impact, particularly defensively.

While she may not be a key cog in the playoff run that she referenced, you never know when her number will be called situationally. And Johnson proved once again she has the right attitude to adjust to the moment.