Fever Lean Further Into South Carolina Pipeline With Latest Signing

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is a perennial championship contender and has been to five of the past six national championship games for a reason.

Head coach Dawn Staley is not only adept at recruiting top high school talent and transfers, but she's also elite at developing these players into well-rounded, team-first producers on the court with exceptional skills. Because of this, the Gamecocks have more former players competing in the WNBA than just about any other college.

And several of these players are on the Indiana Fever. For one, there's Aliyah Boston, who won a national championship at South Carolina in 2022 and whom the Fever selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. They also signed Ty Harris this offseason, who played under Dawn Staley at South Carolina from 2016 to 2020.

Indiana also drafted Raven Johnson with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, who just finished four years with the Gamecocks.

Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Three players from one college on the same roster is a lot. But Indiana clearly hasn't had enough of former Gamecocks, as news broke on May 11 that they've signed Bree Hall to a development contract.

This signing fills the Fever's full allotment of roster spots, as there are 12 players on the regular roster, with Justine Pissott and Hall occupying the two development spots. Development players can participate in all team practices and activities and be activated for up to 12 games.

Bree Hall Addition Brings Another Former South Carolina Standout to Fever

Fever fans are already familiar with Bree Hall, as the team selected her with the 20th overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft. She was then waived by the team a few days before the 2025 regular season began, but re-joined Indiana on a rest-of-season hardship contract in September. She also played several games for the Golden State Valkyries during the regular season before re-joining the Fever.

Hall played in four playoff games for Indiana, totaling 9 minutes. She scored 4 points in 2 minutes against the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of their first-round series.

we have signed guard Bree Hall to a player development contract 🔥



learn more: https://t.co/dfqlflDe3N pic.twitter.com/Mh07zlHQSg — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 11, 2026

Hall's signing means that the Fever now have more players (four) from a single college than any other WNBA team has, according to an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

Hall being on a development contract means that she can be activated for up to 12 games with a prorated minimum salary, which doesn't count toward the team's salary cap. She will also participate in all team activities, including practices and travel.

It's easy to see why the Fever are clearly keen on South Carolina players, given how well they've performed in Indiana to this point. And perhaps Hall can also make a positive impact, whether it be on the practice court or if she ends up appearing in games this season.