Fever Stars Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Continue on Record-Breaking Scoring Run

The Indiana Fever's backcourt stars Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell continue to complement each other's game by reaching new heights.

In the Fever's thrilling 90-86 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, the dynamic duo made history yet again. Clark and Mitchell reached 516 combined points over a 10-game span, setting a record for the most points by a duo in WNBA history in a 10-game stretch. Mitchell led the way with a team-high 27 points and Clark added 26 points of her own, while the two combined for 13 assists, with Clark dishing out 11.

Fresh off her Eastern Conference Player of the Month recognition, Mitchell's offensive explosion against the Sky set a new single season WNBA record with her 16th consecutive 20-plus point game, while Clark's performance moved her into the top-10 on the Fever's all-time scoring list.

KELSEY MITCHELL 🤝 CAITLIN CLARK



Their 516 combined points over the last 10 games is the most by a duo in WNBA history 😱 pic.twitter.com/659B7R8kXK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 8, 2026

Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell Success Comes from Special Place

Clark and Mitchell are undeniably the most lethal pairing in the league. Following the Fever's win over the Sky, Mitchell shared in a post game interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe what makes the bond between her and Clark so special, which, as a result has fueled their prolific success.

"We take our bond serious. Our backcourt comes from love. I want her to be great and vice versa," Mitchell said.

While Mitchell elaborated on their relationship, Clark stood with the biggest smile on her face nodding in agreement. With the Fever on the rise, the duo's explosive scoring run surely won't stop here, as their laundry list of records continues to expand at a rapid pace. The Fever's win Saturday was also Clark and Mitchell's eighth game where both scored 25-plus points.

"We take our bond serious...Our backcourt comes from love. I want her to be great and vice versa."



Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark spoke with Holly Rowe after today's win in Chicago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/19OGVAbLmj — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 8, 2026

For opposing teams, having to compete against both Clark and Mitchell at the same time should generate fear, and rightfully so.

Both Should Be First-Team All-WNBA

Clark and Mitchell have been on the receiving end of numerous honors this season from All-Star votes to Eastern Conference Player of the Week/Month recognitions. But First-Team All-WNBA honors should certainly be added to each player's resume by the end of the season given the stats and pace they've both accrued on a consistent basis. The award recognizes the top-5 players in the league based on regular-season performance and both Clark and Mitchell have put together worthy campaigns.

Mitchell's 24.2 points per game average ranks her second in the WNBA in scoring. As for Clark, not only is she second in assists (8.1 per game), she currently ranks third in the league in scoring averaging 21.6 points per game. During the Fever's July 17 game against the Seattle Storm, Clark became the first player in WNBA history to record 40+ points and 10+ assists in a single game.

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) slaps hands with guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They're not only the top players at their positions in the league, but their driven impact and production for the Fever is perhaps what makes their historic run even more notable. Both Mitchell and Clark are putting together career years, but more importantly, they have made the Fever's offense the most effective in WNBA history.

Thus, Clark and Mitchell's backcourt bond should extend to All-WNBA honors.