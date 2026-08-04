Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA Player of the Week—Again

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, and the third time this season. That ties her for the most player of the week honors this season, alongside Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, who also received the distinction for the third time in being named Western Conference Player of the Week.

Clark received the award following a week where the Fever went 2-1 and she put up averages of 25.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists, all while shooting 53.7% from the floor. The week featured a triple-double performance in a victory over the Portland Fire, as Clark continues to produce at a rate that sees her set a new league benchmark nearly every time she takes the floor in some statistical category.

Clark also won Player of the Month for June and has a strong case to go back-to-back there in July as well, with her teammate Kelsey Mitchell being the stiffest competition in the Eastern Conference.

She sits third in the league in scoring for the season (behind Wilson and Mitchell) and second overall assists, far and away leading the WNBA in points generated overall.

Caitlin Clark is surreal 🔥🪄



your Eastern Conference Player of the Week averaged 25.7 PPG, 53.7 FG%, 9.0 APG & 5.0 RPG. pic.twitter.com/mfTi3vX3Xq — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 4, 2026

As long as Clark stays healthy and consistent, there's no reason she won't continue to bolster her MVP argument, especially given the improvements she's made to her game. Clark is excelling more in the midrange than she ever has in her career, and she has worked without the ball better as well.

Clark and Wilson Face Off Thursday

Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two reigning players of the week, and perhaps the top two MVP candidates come season's end will face off on Thursday, as Indiana hosts Wilson and the Aces. Wilson has once again emerged as the favorite for that award, while Clark's case increases every time out. Mitchell also deserves mention as part of the conversation, and ultimately she and Clark could split some votes.

Regardless, the Fever won't take the floor with any individual goals in mind. Instead, they will be looking to defeat Las Vegas for the third time this season (one of the meetings both Clark and Wilson were sidelined).

Indiana hasn't played since Sunday, so they will be well rested for the contest and at home. Expect a big performance from Clark on fresh legs, and as result another opportunity for the Fever to prove they can go toe-to-toe with any team in the WNBA.