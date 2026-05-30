How to Watch Fever vs Fire: Caitlin Clark Looks to Bounce Back

The Indiana Fever prepare to rebound after a close 90-88 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night. The Fever will continue their mini west coast trip to take on the Portland Fire. This will be their second meeting of the season, with Indiana taking the first matchup 90-73. It was infamously known as the game that Caitlin Clark was ruled out with a back injury the same day of the contest.

It was an off night for the WNBA's best scoring offense on Thursday, as they weren't able to get much going offensively. Clark ended the game with 16 points, but on 3-12 shooting. It wasn't completely terrible, as four other Fever players hit double digits, including rookie Raven Johnson who exploded for 16 as well.

As the Fever get set to get back into the win column, here's everything you need to know regarding Saturday night's game against the Fire:

When: May 30, 2026

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: CBS, Paramount+

The Fire have picked things up since their last matchup against the Fever, coming into this one winning three straight and with a 5-3 record. The Fever went from tied for second place to fourth place following their loss to the Valkyries.

Even with the Fever's big three coming off of an off night, there's plenty to still be excited for, including Clark's eventual bounce back.

Caitlin Clark, Fever Big 3 aim for bounce back after Valkyries loss

Clark (16), Aliyah Boston (13) and Kelsey Mitchell (14) combined for just 43 points against Golden State. Obviously, that's not good enough, but they were fortunate to have Sophie Cunningham step up with 11 and the aforementioned Johnson with 16 of her own. Even with the subpar offensive outing, the Fever only lost by two points.

All three of their losses have come by a combined 7 points. Of course, a loss is a loss and there's things to work on. However, Indiana is right there in terms of being at the top of the standings if a few things bounced their way.

The Fire have scored 90+ points just once this season. If the Fever can tighten up their defense, this should be a much better outing compared to Thursday night. They're on the brink of becoming a great team if they can focus on the little things.

Another mini break awaits the Fever after their meeting with the Fire, as their next game won't be until the following Thursday at home against the Atlanta Dream.